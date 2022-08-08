The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia American Water announced the recipients of its 10th annual Firefighting Support Grant program, which will provide more than $19,000 in financial assistance to 21 fire departments across the state.

Fire departments in Cabell, Boone and Logan counties received funding for specific items.

