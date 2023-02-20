CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water has announced it is ending its emergency response communication following a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that sparked environmental health concerns throughout the Ohio Valley.
The announcement came after sampling results showing very low and diminishing amounts of the only chemical released via the derailment West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola says his agency identified in the Ohio River.
Results of samples collected by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), the interstate water quality commission leading post-derailment sampling efforts, has never shown any readings of that chemical, butyl acrylate, higher than 4.3 parts per billion in West Virginia sampling sites since the derailment. That’s well below a provisional guideline of 560 parts per billion officials say was given by the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
Most readings throughout the Ohio River have been less than 1 part per billion of butyl acrylate since Feb. 12, including readings at the Harris Park public ramp in Huntington and the Robert C. Byrd Lock and Dam in Gallipolis Ferry on Friday.
Butyl acrylate is a compound that can cause eye, skin and upper respiratory system irritation.
West Virginia American Water said Sunday water quality testing indicated all water leaving the Huntington Water Treatment Plant met state and federal drinking water guidelines.
All testing results for chemicals from the spill had shown non-detectable levels over the past 48 hours based on ORSANCO’s testing methodology at the company’s Ohio River intake, West Virginia American Water said Sunday.
West Virginia American Water announced Friday that a temporary intake it installed aimed at protecting drinking water from chemicals spilled into the Ohio River was rendered inoperable by river conditions following heavy rainfall over the previous 24 hours.
The company had begun using water just from the Guyandotte on Wednesday morning after installing a 3,700-foot water line connecting to a temporary secondary intake on that river in what the company called a precautionary measure.
But Richard Harrison, chief engineer and executive director of Cincinnati-based ORSANCO, said West Virginia American Water’s temporary intake being inoperable was no cause for concern given the testing results.
Environmental health concerns have gripped the Ohio Valley this month following the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio — some two dozen miles north of West Virginia — of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals later detected in the Ohio River.
To avoid a possible explosion from carcinogenic vinyl chloride contents in five rail cars, Norfolk Southern conducted what Ohio and Pennsylvania state officials called a controlled release of the chemicals last Monday, compounding health concerns.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday there have been no detections of vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride above levels of concern throughout over 500 homes for which it has assisted with indoor air monitoring.
EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore said in a statement Feb. 14 the agency’s air monitoring hasn’t detected any levels of health concern in the community attributed to the train derailment since a fire following the planned release went out on Feb. 8.
East Palestine community residents, though, have been skeptical of EPA tests, complaining of headaches, nausea and foul odors and fearing long-term health impacts.
The EPA said earlier this month its air monitoring did not detect chemical contaminants of concern in the hours following the planned burn. The agency said residents in the area and tens of miles away may smell odors coming from the site due to a low odor threshold for burn byproducts, meaning people may smell contaminants at levels much lower than what is considered hazardous.
Ohio Environmental Protection Agency spokeswoman Heidi Griesmer said Monday removal of impacted materials, including soils, is “the top priority” to mitigate the spread of contaminants.
Griesmer said it’s not likely contaminants would have traveled via soil to West Virginia.
Soils in the immediate vicinity of the derailment were sampled to aid waste characterization for disposal purposes, Griesmer said, adding that preliminary results indicated the presence of vinyl chloride. The carcinogen is used mainly to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a hard plastic resin used to make pipes and packaging materials.
“A full delineation of impacts to soil and ground water will be required, but has not yet been completed,” Griesmer said in an email.
Griesmer said assessment activities will include evaluations of hydraulic conductivity, as well as groundwater gradient and velocity, to understand where a potential plume is and where it is headed.
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Terry Fletcher said Thursday evening the agency hadn’t received any indication that soil or groundwater in West Virginia had been impacted by the derailment.
Fletcher said PFAS testing is not being conducted as butyl acrylate is not a PFAS compound and there is no indication such compounds entered the Ohio River as a result of the derailment.
PFAS are a class of man-made industrial chemicals linked to increased cancer risk commonly found in food packaging, household products and clothes.
Griesmer said a long-term remedial sampling plan has not yet been finalized but that Ohio does plan to sample for PFAS in East Palestine’s public water system. The Ohio EPA is assisting a local health district with sampling private wells for PFAS, according to Griesmer.
The U.S. EPA said four days after Norfolk Southern's planned burn of toxic chemicals that butyl acrylate, vinyl chloride and other hazardous substances had been and were still being released to the air, surface soils and surface waters.
Officials ordered an evacuation in a one-mile by two-mile area surrounding East Palestine including parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, warning that those who stayed risked serious lung damage and skin burns due to the expected flow of smoke and fumes.
Officials said Feb. 8 that evacuated residents could return home, but resident distrust has lingered since then.
The U.S. EPA said in a Feb. 10 letter to Norfolk Southern the agency may hold the company liable for cleanup.
Griesmer said Monday Norfolk Southern will be responsible for all remedial work and long-term monitoring associated with the derailment.