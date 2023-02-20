The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Train Derailment Ohio

HEPACO workers, an environmental and emergency services company, observe a stream in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

 Gene J. Puskar | AP photo

CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water has announced it is ending its emergency response communication following a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that sparked environmental health concerns throughout the Ohio Valley.

The announcement came after sampling results showing very low and diminishing amounts of the only chemical released via the derailment West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola says his agency identified in the Ohio River.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.