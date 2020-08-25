West Virginia American Water Company is giving $28,000 to 30 fire departments and emergency management services in the company’s service area to help them purchase new equipment and perform maintenance on existing equipment, according to a news release.
The financial assistance is part of WVAW’s seventh annual Firefighting Support Grant program, per the release.
“Now more than ever, our local fire departments need funding for community protection and emergency response efforts across West Virginia,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water, in the release.
The receiving fire departments are in 10 counties: Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lewis, Logan, Mercer, Putnam, Summers and Webster.
Four grants were awarded in Cabell County:
n Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, $969 for the purchase of flood lights and a hose roller.
n Cabell County EMS, $1,000 for the purchase of a sanitizing machine.
n Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department, $1,000 for the purchase of breathing apparatuses.
n Tri-State Fire School Association, $990 for the purchase of firefighting gloves.
In Putnam County, Bancroft VFD will get $828 for personnel pagers, Culloden VFD will get $930 for firefighting gloves and Eleanor VFD will get $1,000 for cooling vests and a misting fan.
WVAW’s firefighting grant program started in 2013, and has since awarded more than $65,000 to 83 agencies in West Virginia, according to the release.
The recipients are selected by WVAW employees through a “rigorous” screening and application process, the release reads.
“We’re honored to continue this program with a record number of recipients in 2020,” Burton said. “We stand in support of the selfless first responders who keep our customers, employees and families safe every day.