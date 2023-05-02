The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water has proposed a rate hike it says would result in a roughly $15 monthly water bill increase for the average residential customer using 3,000 gallons per month.

The state’s largest investor-owned water utility on Monday filed a request for a $41.1 million, 22.5% increase in annual net water revenues, effective Feb. 25, 2024.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

