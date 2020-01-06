The West Virginia State Bar Association’s Family Law Committee presents “Family Law Basics,” a free public seminar on a wide range of family law topics, in a series of open presentations across the state.

The Charleston seminar will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Kanawha County Judicial Building, located at 111 Court Street, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The family law topics to be covered include alimony, child custody, grandparents rights, child support, property division and more. Presenters will not give advice on specific cases but will answer questions and provide a general overview of each topic.

Other upcoming “Family Law Basics” seminars are:

Jan. 8, 5 p.m., New Martinsville Public Library, 160 Washington Street, New Martinsville

Jan. 21, 5 p.m., Clarksburg Community Action, 331 West Main Street, Clarksburg

Jan. 29, 5 p.m., Old Putnam County Courthouse, 3389 Winfield Road, Winfield

Feb. 4, 5 p.m., Moundsville-Marshall County Public Library, 700 Fifth Street, Moundsville

Feb. 18, 5 p.m., Ohio County Courthouse Annex, 2nd Floor, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling

Feb. 26, 5 p.m., Brooke County Public Library,945 Main Street, Wellsburg

No RSVP or registration is required. For more information, visit the WV State Bar Facebook page.

