HUNTINGTON — To share the message of kindness and anti-bullying, local children’s author John Buckland, also known as WV Batman, visited Central City Elementary on Thursday evening.
Buckland read his book “Broken Toy Hero,” a story about toys that overcome adversity and learn how to be good friends. The students answered questions about bullying and kindness after the reading and learned the “four steps of greatness” according to Buckland.
Patricia Spencer, Central City Elementary parent partner, said the elementary hosts monthly student-parent engagement meetings to provide fun activities for the families while also bringing up important conversations.
“The important part (is) to bring in the parents and the kids together to work and get them engaged together. Superheroes are easy for the kids to get excited about. The book is like a conversation starter to help parents talk to their children about not only what they’re reading, but also about what’s going on in their own lives,” Spencer said.
To begin the event, students took photos with Batman and his Batmobile. The reading and games of bingo took place in the Central City Elementary gymnasium. Bingo winners received books as prizes.
