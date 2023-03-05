The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WHEELING, W.Va. -- As West Virginia Catholic school students continue to outperform their public school counterparts on the state and national levels, Catholic school administrators are aiming to do even better.

Last fall, the U.S. Department of Education National Center for Education Statistics reported public schools’ standardized assessments are “appalling and unacceptable.” While education experts attribute increasing rates in decline as a snowball effect to the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic school administrators are able to tout steady increases in student achievement. During and since the pandemic, Catholic schools in West Virginia have been able to continue to move forward instead of catching up.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you