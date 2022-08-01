The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia's cities and counties will get $400 million over 12 years from the nation's Big Three opioid distributors in a landmark settlement announced Monday. 

Lawyers for the state's cities and counties, excluding Huntington and Cabell County, described the deal with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson as "record setting." The cities and counties sued the distributors accusing them of pumping pills into West Virginia and fueling the opioid epidemic.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

