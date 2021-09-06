Using $47,441.23 from the federal CARES Act’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund established to help students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is paying off account balances for 70 students who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college is paying off the amounts between March 2020 and this year’s summer semester, according to a news release.
Southern President Pamela Alderman said the action is being taken to ease students’ financial distress. Alderman said the college understands the difficulties that students and their families have been going through for the past two years, and this is one way we can ease that burden.
“We certainly do not want an unpaid balance owed to Southern during these difficult times to be a reason that someone chooses not to continue with their education,” Alderman said.
The administration of President Joe Biden had paused federal student loan payments in January 2021 until September this year. The Biden administration has extended the pause until Jan. 31, 2022. A Student Debt Crisis and Savi survey revealed that 90% of students are not ready to begin loan repayments in the fall, whereas two out of three survey participants were unsure whether they will manage to pay loans until September 2022.
