Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

0913_testing
Buy Now

A volunteer from Valley Health unscrews a sample capsule as she helps conduct free COVID-19 testing at Wayne Elementary School on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Wayne.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A Kanawha County resident was the only COVID-19 death reported in West Virginia on Sunday.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of the 90-year-old woman, making the state total 1,254 deaths.

There were also 533 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, for a total of 80,710.

Total cases per county are: Barbour (693), Berkeley (5,901), Boone (1,005), Braxton (265), Brooke (1,305), Cabell (4,924), Calhoun (122), Clay (245), Doddridge (235), Fayette (1,657), Gilmer (372), Grant (732), Greenbrier (1,349), Hampshire (923), Hancock (1,740), Hardy (726), Harrison (2,746), Jackson (1,091), Jefferson (2,230), Kanawha (8,296), Lewis (467), Lincoln (713), Logan (1,554), Marion (1,664), Marshall (1,874), Mason (969), McDowell (925), Mercer (2,574), Mineral (2,057), Mingo (1,372), Monongalia (5,076), Monroe (604), Morgan (621), Nicholas (618), Ohio (2,389), Pendleton (274), Pleasants (531), Pocahontas (337), Preston (1,564), Putnam (2,869), Raleigh (2,532), Randolph (1,059), Ritchie (321), Roane (282), Summers (401), Taylor (651), Tucker (302), Tyler (331), Upshur (827), Wayne (1,615), Webster (131), Wetzel (654), Wirt (206), Wood (4,686), Wyoming (1,103).

Cabell County reported 1,888 active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, while Wayne County reported 283 active cases.

The West Virginia Department of Education did not publish an updated education map Saturday because schools in the state are on holiday break. The announcement of an updated map will resume Jan. 2.

Lawrence County reported 23 new cases Sunday for a total of 3,465 cases.

In Ohio, there were 5,857 new cases, for a total of 670,525. There were also 33 deaths, for a total of 8,509.

In Kentucky, the state has recorded 1,500 new cases of the virus, for a total of 257,063, and 21 new deaths, for a total of 2,555.

More than 179,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 18,909,910, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 330,901 deaths related to the virus.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.