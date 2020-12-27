HUNTINGTON — A Kanawha County resident was the only COVID-19 death reported in West Virginia on Sunday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of the 90-year-old woman, making the state total 1,254 deaths.
There were also 533 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, for a total of 80,710.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (693), Berkeley (5,901), Boone (1,005), Braxton (265), Brooke (1,305), Cabell (4,924), Calhoun (122), Clay (245), Doddridge (235), Fayette (1,657), Gilmer (372), Grant (732), Greenbrier (1,349), Hampshire (923), Hancock (1,740), Hardy (726), Harrison (2,746), Jackson (1,091), Jefferson (2,230), Kanawha (8,296), Lewis (467), Lincoln (713), Logan (1,554), Marion (1,664), Marshall (1,874), Mason (969), McDowell (925), Mercer (2,574), Mineral (2,057), Mingo (1,372), Monongalia (5,076), Monroe (604), Morgan (621), Nicholas (618), Ohio (2,389), Pendleton (274), Pleasants (531), Pocahontas (337), Preston (1,564), Putnam (2,869), Raleigh (2,532), Randolph (1,059), Ritchie (321), Roane (282), Summers (401), Taylor (651), Tucker (302), Tyler (331), Upshur (827), Wayne (1,615), Webster (131), Wetzel (654), Wirt (206), Wood (4,686), Wyoming (1,103).
Cabell County reported 1,888 active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, while Wayne County reported 283 active cases.
The West Virginia Department of Education did not publish an updated education map Saturday because schools in the state are on holiday break. The announcement of an updated map will resume Jan. 2.
Lawrence County reported 23 new cases Sunday for a total of 3,465 cases.
In Ohio, there were 5,857 new cases, for a total of 670,525. There were also 33 deaths, for a total of 8,509.
In Kentucky, the state has recorded 1,500 new cases of the virus, for a total of 257,063, and 21 new deaths, for a total of 2,555.
More than 179,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 18,909,910, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 330,901 deaths related to the virus.