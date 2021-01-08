CHARLESTON — A Wayne County delegate has been charged with federal offenses for his participation in Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters.
Ken Kohl, a top deputy federal prosecutor in Washington, announced the charge against West Virginia Del. Derrick Evans on a call in which he presented dozens of new charges against members of a mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.
Evans, R-Wayne, was arraigned Friday at the federal courthouse in Huntington.
He is charged with two misdemeanors — entering a restricted area and violent entry and disorderly conduct — and faces up to 18 months in federal prison and a fine as a result.
The affidavit filed by an investigating FBI agent states Evans livestreamed to his Facebook page a video showing him joining and encouraging a group to unlawfully enter the Capitol. He was identified in several ways, one of which was him saying his name in the recording.
The agent references previous Facebook posts in which Evans referenced “taking back America,” “stop the steal" and “storm coming.” Evans also posted a picture of a charter bus full of mask-less people, which he said was headed to D.C.
In a statement released Thursday, Evans’ attorney John H. Bryan said the lawmaker did nothing wrong, and did not engage in violent, rioting, destruction of property or illegal behavior.
Bryan said Evans was exercising his First Amendment rights to peacefully protect and film.
The agent said while Evans claimed he was there as part of the media, he believed nothing on Evans’ social media pages indicated he was acting in such capacity.
The United States has 30 days to indict Evans in the case. The United States did not seek to detain him.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond, which means he was released without having to post any money for bond.
As a condition of his bond, he must continue with his employment and must cease all contact with anyone who could be a witness in the case. He must turn over any firearms he possesses and must refrain from using drugs or alcohol during the case. However, his travel was not restricted within the United States.
He will have to report to a federal court in the District of Columbia once a future date.
This is a developing story and will be updated.