A co-chairperson of a legislative committee overseeing the state Department of Transportation asked the head of the agency that operates the West Virginia Turnpike to produce a cost-benefit analysis.
Nine months later, the legislator learned that analysis hadn’t been done.
Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, co-chair of the Joint DOT Accountability Oversight Commission, asked Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeffrey Miller at a December commission meeting for an analysis weighing the pros and cons of instituting bill-by-plate technology.
Miller said his DOT subagency viewed the license plate tolling system, which can capture a picture of a vehicle’s license plate as it travels through a toll point, as an option for peak summer and holiday travel times. But Miller added that the Parkways Authority could use the system all the time.
Linville, though, was concerned the rate of tolls uncollected from out-of-state travelers could prove too high.
“I’d rather look into it in advance of making the decision and have some educated decision-making,” Linville said.
Miller said at a commission meeting Tuesday the Parkways Authority would establish bill-by-plate capability at a North Beckley toll plaza, aiming for it to go live in March.
Linville wasn’t pleased.
“You’ve committed to providing us an analysis,” Linville said. “[N]ow we’re here in September and you’re telling me that we’re moving forward with it. Do we have that analysis? Has that been done?”
“No, not in full,” Miller replied.
Linville then asked Miller to pause implementing bill-by-plate technology until he provided a report analyzing the potential benefits and costs from bill-by-plate. Miller pledged he would.
“You’ve now committed to me twice to getting me that information before we would implement this,” Linville said. “I would ask that you please keep your word to this commission.”
Later in Tuesday’s meeting, Linville alluded to a state Legislative Post Audit Division review of another DOT subagency.
The Post Audit Division released a report this week finding the Division of Highways didn’t implement most of the recommendations the division released in January 2022 after finding agency property leases lacked language indemnifying the state from lawsuits.
The division reviews governmental finances after they’ve been spent.
Tuesday’s meeting extended a string of concerns expressed by state lawmakers and fiscal watchdogs about aspects of the agency’s financial oversight.
Under DOT Secretary and DOH Commissioner Jimmy Wriston, the DOT has drawn concern from lawmakers and audit staff about its financial oversight, finding its responsiveness to key recommendations and requests inadequate.
'It's a little bit too much'
In January, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, reported complaints to Wriston from contractors about delays in receiving DOT payments during a committee meeting.
Tarr said smaller contractors had complained about a “time lag” in payments from the agency threatening their ability to pay subcontractors.
“That can put some West Virginia small businesses out of business if we’re not paying in a timely manner, so that threat, even if it’s a little bit, it’s a little bit too much,” Tarr said. “It’s not just coming from one or two. It’s coming from the industry.”
Speaking before the committee, Wriston downplayed the complaints.
“They’re coordinated by an association,” Wriston said of the complaints. “To air that problem in the media or even bring it to you — my door’s open.”
Wriston cited what he called “errors in invoices” when asked earlier in the meeting about paying contractors. Wriston said problems could be semantic, giving an example of leaving the period off Inc. in ABC Construction Inc.
An October audit of the DOH by Charleston-based certified public accounting firm Suttle & Stalnaker found a wide range of financial deficiencies.
The audit found the DOH couldn’t provide a complete record of land it owned and may have had land that hadn’t been identified or properly recorded.
The audit determined human resources management time and billing records weren’t reconciled to an in-house management information system developed to gather detailed information for payroll, equipment, inventory, accounts payable and accounting. Differences between the two systems could exist and not be detected and corrected, the audit observed, leading to inaccurate financial statements or billing project costs related to payroll.
The DOH capitalized roughly $153.6 million in construction-in-progress between fiscal years 2019 through 2021 in error, the audit found, resulting in prior year construction-in-progress being overstated and government-wide expenses being understated. The error stemmed from accruals being duplicated and amounts capitalized in error, Suttle & Stalnaker found.
Suttle & Stalnaker said errors totaling approximately $106.2 million were identified when reconciling construction-in-progress balances after the DOH switched project tracking systems.
The audit firm found the DOH didn’t appear to be complying with state code regarding contracts for post-design services. Per state code, all design-related service contracts financed with federal-aid highway funds must go through competitive bidding.
Suttle & Stalnaker said that although division management asserted that post-design service contracts are unsuitable for competition, state code doesn’t appear to allow them to be treated differently from any other purchase.
DOT spokesperson Jennifer Dooley said in an email the work in question is best performed by the original design consultant because they are responsible for the design, with “superior knowledge and understanding of the intended structure.”
Dooley said post-design services are discussed in the scope of work for projects in conjunction with initial consultant selection for the design phase.
The audit found what it called a large number of projects that had contract amounts in the state’s software system for administrative functions at amounts slightly greater than actual project costs, resulting in projects not being closed out in a timely manner.
The DOH’s internal audit section hadn’t been subject to a peer review since February 2015 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2014, Sutter & Stalnaker found, going against best practice to have a peer review performed at least once every three years.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Wriston DOT secretary and DOH commissioner in October 2021. Wriston had been DOT deputy secretary and DOH deputy commissioner since 2019. He joined the DOT in 1996.
Wriston and other DOT heads signed off on a letter included in the audit report that said the agency had a process to track the status of audit findings and recommendations, and that there had been no communications from regulatory agencies concerning deficiencies in financial reporting practices.
Potential liability exposures
The Post Audit Division’s report finding the DOH didn’t implement most of the division’s recommendations responding to agency property leases lacking indemnification language was released Sept. 10.
The recommendations had come after the division found the DOH executed seven leases with private entities for a nominal lease amount, such as $1 per year.
The division analyzed 86 out of 378 of DOH property leases, finding nine that lacked language clearly indemnifying the state. It found many leases, including nearly all leases to public bodies, lacked a written appraisal or determination of fair market rental value as required under state law.
Over a quarter of the lease agreements had lease terms exceeding five years, the division found. The report noted a legal opinion from the state’s Legislative Services Division that state code limits the maximum lease term of all DOH property leases to five years unless they are for utility accommodation leases.
Wriston declined an exit conference offered by the state’s legislative auditor to discuss any questions, concerns or issues the DOT may have had with the report’s findings and conclusions, according to the report.
A legislative rule permits the DOH to lease property to lease property to public bodies for below fair market rental value if the land is used for a public purpose. But the Post Audit Division found the seven entities it focused on didn’t appear to meet the definition of a “public body” and therefore shouldn’t have been receiving rental amounts below fair market rental value.
The Post Audit Division recommended the DOH seek to amend either all lease agreements below fair market rental value to private entities or the legislative rule to allow it more flexibility when leasing properties for public purposes.
The division observed 20 months later the recommendation hadn’t been implemented. The division recalled the DOH indicated its legislative rule was before the Legislature and it would seek to make the recommended changes as it progresses through the legislative rulemaking review process.
But the division observed the rule, Title 157 Series 2, was finalized in April without language to follow through on the recommendation. The DOH also didn’t include language defining “public body” or “public benefit” as recommended, the Post Audit Division noted.
Dooley said in an email Tuesday the rule language was inadvertently omitted and that although the property lease management rule doesn’t contain the agreed upon language, it’s in revised lease documents.
The Post Audit Division said in its report released Sept. 10 the DOH hasn’t implemented recommendations that it ensure all current leased property is operating on a current and unexpired lease agreement and that all property leases have current, written appraisals unless they meet the exemption stipulated in the legislative rule.
The DOH also hasn’t implemented a recommendation that it review all its property leases to ensure the appropriate indemnification language is present and change existing lease agreements that lack such language to include it, the Post Audit Division found. The division noted a DOH response that any lease agreement entered into prior to a 2018 revision of indemnification language wouldn’t have an indemnification section.
Hundreds of millions in commingled funds
The DOT’s financial issues come as the state contends with significant infrastructure concerns.
In 2020, the West Virginia Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers issued a report evaluating the state’s bridge, dam, drinking water, road and wastewater infrastructure.
The report issued West Virginia D+ grades for roads and bridges. Both are in the DOH’s purview.
Of West Virginia’s major roads, 29% were in poor condition, eight percentage points higher than the national clip, the report found. Driving on the state’s rough roads cost West Virginia motorists $758 million per year, equating to $647 per driver, according to the report. Of the state’s bridges, 21% were structurally deficient, far exceeding the national average of 7%.
In December, the Post Audit Division released an audit of DOH highway maintenance that the agency touted as proof hundreds of millions of extra dollars the Legislature spent on road maintenance were paying off.
The report noted the Legislature appropriated roughly $477.8 million of additional funding for maintenance in fiscal years 2019 through 2023 through transfers from the state General Revenue Fund and reallocation of prior appropriations of non-maintenance line items to a maintenance line-item appropriation.
The DOT highlighted on its website an audit passage noting additional funding powered the DOH to more than double the number of finished projects from calendar years 2019 to 2022.
“[T]his audit report, I’m pretty proud of this,” Wriston said before the Post Audits Subcommittee, a panel of state lawmakers that receives Post Audit Division findings and recommendations, at a December subcommittee meeting. “This is telling us that my folks are doing their job.”
But the audit team couldn’t identify or analyze specific expenses made with the roughly $477.8 million in supplemental appropriations because of DOH accounting of the additional funds.
The audit team asked if the DOH accounted for the additional funds separately from its usual budget allowance, per the Post Audit Division report. The DOH informed the audit team additional funds weren’t accounted for separately from the agency’s usual budget allowance because there was no separate fund established by the Legislature for that purpose.
Additional funds instead were deposited directly into the State Road Fund, the report said, adding that maintenance appropriation spending authority was subsequently increased per the authorizing bills.
DOH lists of work planned from funds provided with supplemental appropriations prior to the Legislature’s vote on those appropriations didn’t ensure the funds are spent in accordance with the agency’s plan, the report observed.
The report recommended the Legislature consider setting up a new fund exclusively designated for supplemental appropriations and related transfers from the state’s general fund if it wants an accounting of how those monies are spent. Such an option would prevent commingling the monies with the agency’s regular funding sources, the report said.
But Wriston took issue with that recommendation in his December appearance before the Post Audits Subcommittee.
Wriston said the proposal was unnecessary and would make his agency’s finances more cumbersome to manage.
“This would just set up a bucket of money to be expended rather than to apply it where it was needed,” Wriston said.
Then-Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, who lost a reelection bid in November, said legislators don’t see the data Wriston contended drive agency decisions.
“I’m saying you wouldn’t have to deal with a recommendation you didn’t like if you’d just tell us what’s going on,” Baldwin told Wriston.
Wriston replied that legislators could see state maintenance accomplishments on agency webpages and alluded to his agency’s regular presentations before the Joint DOT Accountability Oversight Commission during interim legislative sessions.
The Post Audit Division’s December report noted that core DOH maintenance activities are driven by climate and that West Virginia has endured record rainfall with major flooding events in recent years. Abnormally inclement weather means more roadway damage like potholes, the division noted.
West Virginia is slated to receive $3.8 billion over five years in federal highway formula funding for highways and bridges through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Extreme weather events are expected to worsen amid climate change. The stakes are high for accounting wisely.
Legislators have expressed concerns. Addressing the Post Audits Subcommittee in December, Wriston expressed pride.
“I don’t see where there’s any accountability issues,” Wriston said.