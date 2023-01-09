The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

After the flood
Buy Now

Neighbors helped clean mud from the front of this Point Lick area home in August 2022 after heavy rains devastated Kanawha and Fayette counties.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

CHARLESTON — A panel of West Virginia legislators got an update Sunday on state emergency leaders’ efforts to secure more federal disaster aid after recent denials of assistance requested following major flooding events.

West Virginia Emergency Management Division executive director G.E. McCabe’s update before the Joint Legislative Flooding Committee came a month after his agency announced that state requests for federal emergency aid in Doddridge, Jackson, Kanawha, Mingo and Wyoming counties had been denied.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.