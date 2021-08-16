In front of Kayla Young under a sweltering sun in South Charleston stood an electric vehicle charging station. Draped over a podium, a sign read “#ACTNOW on Climate.”
Behind her was the Criel Mound, thought to have been built by the Adena people about 500 B.C.
“It’s really interesting to see the past and the future all together,” Young said.
A pernicious present loomed across Ashby Street from Young, two other West Virginia Democratic delegates and an anti-air pollution activist gathered just below the mound for a press conference to call on Congress to invest more in clean transportation infrastructure.
Gas-guzzling full-size pickup trucks dotted the Advance Auto Parts parking lot across from the mound, which is located in a census tract ranked in the 70th to 80th percentile range nationwide for diesel particulate matter pollutants, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data.
Less than a mile east along MacCorkle Avenue is a Union Carbide chemical facility whose ethylene oxide emissions have factored largely into Kanawha County having the 10th-highest total cancer risk in the country in a national air toxics assessment released by the EPA in 2018. State and federal environmental regulators are reassessing that risk estimate, though they have said that it remains high.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, took the podium acknowledging he stood in the chemical giant’s familiar shadow.
“Back in the days when I was growing up, it seemed like everybody’s parents worked for Union Carbide, and throughout most of my lifetime, I’ve watched as these jobs have gone away,” Pushkin said. “Good manufacturing jobs, good-paying jobs with good benefits have just disappeared from this valley. But if we continue to cling to our past, we’re not going to be able to move into the future. And there’s absolutely no denying that the future of manufacturing and the future of transportation greatly involves electric vehicles.”
The clean vehicle advocates gathered at Criel Mound two days after the Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill that would make a sweeping $1.2 trillion investment in shoring up the nation’s roads, bridges, broadband and electric grid, including $16 billion for reclaiming abandoned mine lands and orphaned wells.
But the bill left out climate-conscious measures that advocates and experts see as pivotal in reducing climate-damaging emissions and creating millions of jobs in clean energy industries.
One of those measures is upgrading the nation’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure — something for which the bipartisan package would provide $7.5 billion.
That’s a tiny fraction of the $174 billion that President Joe Biden originally proposed for the electric vehicle market, which the White House said would have replaced 50,000 diesel transit vehicles and electrified at least 20% of the country’s yellow school bus fleet.
“Imagine school buses that don’t have fumes that harm our children and public transportation that does the same,” Young said.
Analysts say the bipartisan package’s greatly reduced investment in vehicle electrification wouldn’t be enough to stimulate mass electric vehicle adoption.
Climate advocates hope Congress invests significantly more funding for electric vehicles and other clean energy priorities in a separate $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package that Democrats will craft to strengthen the nation’s social safety net through expanded Medicare, enhanced child care and housing support and protections for unions.
Republicans, though, have signaled they will not support the measure.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, evoked a different kind of gasoline when she announced her opposition to Senate Democrats’ budget resolution. She called the budget framework a “reckless tax and spending spree.”
“It’s baffling that Democrats … decide the best course of action is to throw gasoline on the fire,” Capito said.
In an evenly divided Senate, swing-voting moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, is poised to greatly influence the final reach of the budget reconciliation package and balked at its price tag in a statement Wednesday, citing inflation concerns and an elevated number of unfilled jobs nationwide.
“These are not indications of an economy that requires trillions in additional spending,” Manchin said.
But even after the bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal approved landmark climate infrastructure investments whose fate in the House is unclear, West Virginia climate activists see much of the state’s environmental and economic future depending on the scope of the Senate Democratic budget reconciliation package.
“We urge Senator Manchin and Senator Capito to support big, bold and crucial climate action that improves the lives of families and communities all across our beautiful state,” said Lucia Valentine, West Virginia coordinator for the national anti-air pollution group Moms Clean Air Force.
How to get to zero
Stripped from the bipartisan Senate agreement was a White House proposal for a clean electricity standard for utilities and grid operators aimed at achieving 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035.
The technology-neutral standard is expected to be incorporated into the budget reconciliation package in the form of a program paying utilities to adopt clean energy sources. Any electricity source with low or no emissions could qualify as clean, allowing utilities to determine how they get to zero emissions.
“As long as power plants install carbon capture technology and do not emit carbon dioxide or other harmful emissions, they should qualify as clean energy,” West Virginia Climate Alliance cofounder Perry Bryant said in an email.
Carbon capture infrastructure, which is as yet unproven at commercial scale, transports carbon dioxide from sites of capture to locations where it can be either used in manufacturing or sequestered safely underground.
Capturing, removing and storing carbon is seen as critical in the struggle to slow climate change, and politicians representing constituencies like West Virginia, where coal still plays a major role in the economy and electric generation, have embraced developing technologies to make those processes easier.
“It will be difficult for natural gas plus carbon capture, for example, to compete economically with solar or wind plus storage,” Bryant predicted, alluding to the rapid increase in competitiveness in renewable energy prices in recent years. “But my goal is to decarbonize the electrical grid and then electrify everything. That’s how we get to a cleaner, healthier climate. However we can get to 80% clean energy by 2030 and hopefully 100% by 2035, I’m for.”
An 80% carbon-free power sector by 2030 is also a Biden administration goal.
An analysis released by environmental scientists and public health experts last month found a clean energy standard would prevent more premature deaths per 100,000 people in West Virginia than in any other state except Kentucky.
A standard that requires an 80% carbon-free power sector by 2030 would avoid 10.5 premature deaths per 100,000 people in West Virginia in 2030 and 14 per 100,000 people in 2050, according to researchers from Syracuse University, the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Georgia Institute of Technology and the environmental research nonprofit Resources for the Future.
The researchers estimated climate benefits of $637 billion from a clean energy standard far outweighing policy costs of $342 billion as well as 317,500 lives saved from 2020 to 2050 with $1.13 trillion in cumulative health benefits due to cleaner air.
A clean electricity payment program and tax credits for installing solar, wind, and energy storage should be key features of the Senate reconciliation package, Lindsey Baxter Griffith, federal policy director at Clean Air Task Force, said in a statement.
Manchin and Capito weigh in
The transportation sector was responsible for the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States in 2019, composing 29% of the nation’s emissions. The largest sources of transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions included passenger cars, medium- and heavy-duty trucks and light-duty trucks, accounting for more than half of the emissions from the transportation sector.
A typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, according to the EPA, but electric vehicles have no tailpipe emissions.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer classified diesel engine exhaust as carcinogenic to humans in 2012.
A 2001 study published by the National Resources Defense Council, a New York-headquartered environmental nonprofit group, and the California-based Coalition for Clean Air estimated that 23 to 46 of every 1 million children riding school buses were at risk of developing cancer from exposure to diesel exhaust.
“Millions of children still ride diesel-powered school buses, which exposes them to harmful diesel pollution and interferes with their health and ability to learn,” Valentine said.
When asked about increased funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure or inclusion of a clean electricity payment program in the Senate budget reconciliation package, Manchin’s office was noncommittal.
“The bipartisan infrastructure package included the largest investment in electric vehicles in the history of our country,” Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon said. “Over the coming weeks, the Senate will negotiate the details of a budget reconciliation package.”
In an emailed statement, Capito cautioned against a full embrace of electric vehicles.
“I am supportive of EV’s, but there is still a lot we need to look at, such as the cost of EV’s to the consumer, the cost of replacing an EV battery, the environmental hazard of disposing an EV battery, the power strains of what an EV charging stations will put on our electric grid, and others,” Capito said.
Capito introduced a failed amendment Tuesday for a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that would have allowed the Senate Budget Committee chairman to limit or prohibit a federal clean energy standard that would impose higher energy costs on low-income households or cause coal or natural gas workers to lose their jobs.
“Good down payment”
Advocates for an economic and energy transition are pushing for a civilian climate or conservation corps modeled after the New Deal-era Civilian Conservation Corps to be included in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package.
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., announced legislation in July that would establish a modern-day Civilian Conservation Corps that he pledged would provide thousands of conservation jobs paying $15 an hour for workers to restore public waterways and lands while investing in sustainable agricultural practices.
Casey’s legislation was endorsed by the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, a left-leaning nonprofit think tank, and ReImagine Appalachia Coalition, a group focused on Ohio River Valley environmental sustainability. The coalition concluded in an email after the Senate reached its bipartisan infrastructure deal that Appalachian communities “need more investment and ambitious provisions.”
“[It] could create opportunities throughout the region and forge a fair recovery by drawing in returning citizens and other underserved populations while mitigating the effects of climate change,” the coalition said, urging that Casey’s bill be included in the reconciliation package.
ReImagine Appalachia also decried the bipartisan package’s significant reductions in funding compared to Biden’s original proposals for electric vehicles and transit, calling the package a “good down payment.”
“Congress should not pass up the opportunity to secure a once-in-a-generation investment in our infrastructure, family-sustaining jobs, and a cleaner environment for future generations,” the coalition said.
The environmental nonprofit Appalachian Voices hailed the Senate bipartisan infrastructure deal’s allotment of $11.3 billion in abandoned mine land reclamation funding for being a significant increase above the current annual distribution for reclamation.
“All told, this investment represents one of the largest investments in coal communities in decades if passed into law,” the nonprofit said in a statement Tuesday.
But Appalachian Voices objected to the bipartisan agreement’s 20% reduction of the fee that mine operators pay for each ton of coal mined — a deal struck between Manchin and the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee’s top-ranking Republican, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
“The reduction of the [Abandoned Mine Land] fee now lets the industry off the hook at a time when companies are also shirking their reclamation responsibilities for modern mines through bankruptcy and by idling mines,” Chelsea Barnes, legislative director for Appalachian Voices, said in a statement. “Congress needs to ensure that coal-impacted communities are taken care of without shifting reclamation responsibilities from coal companies to taxpayers.”
Ted Boettner, senior researcher for the Ohio River Valley Institute, a nonprofit think tank, said the bipartisan bill could be strengthened by basing coal mine reclamation funding on damage instead of production and not cutting the taxes coal companies pay for mine damage.
Forecasting a payoff
Final passage of any infrastructure investments will be a steep challenge for Democrats despite their majority.
Pelosi has said she will not take up the bipartisan infrastructure bill until the Senate passes the larger budget package, which all Democratic senators must get behind to ensure passage given the lack of Republican support.
But nine moderate House Democrats warned Pelosi in a letter Thursday they wouldn’t consider voting for a budget resolution until the House passes the bipartisan Senate bill, jeopardizing the party’s economic and climate agenda.
Delegate Jim Barach, D-Kanawha, hopes they figure it out.
The 65-year-old former TV meteorologist who grew up in the smog of Los Angeles took the podium and recalled coughing with a tickle in his throat after playing outside as a child.
“The smog was that bad,” Barach said. “It was hurting us back then. It was probably like smoking a pack of cigarettes.”
Barach says the brown smog haze that obscured the hills around his home during summers is gone now, something he followed others in attributing to federal air quality standards requiring reduced vehicle emissions since then.
After all the speakers had taken their turns at the podium, Barach took a few steps away from the Criel Mound, flipping his focus from past to future as he considered Manchin’s alarm at the budget resolution’s $3.5 trillion price tag.
“It is a lot of money,” Barach said. “But it’s an investment. I think if you’re looking to just throw money down a hole, that’s one thing. But an investment is building for the future … That’s going to pay off in the long run.”