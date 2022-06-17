Members of the WV Foster, Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network, an organization that serves more than 1,300 parents statewide, will gather virtually on Zoom for the organization’s annual conference over several evenings beginning Tuesday, June 21, according to a news release.
The goals of the four-day event are to provide an opportunity for foster, adoptive and kinship parents from across the state to connect with each other, hear from leaders in child welfare and gain valuable skills and resources to support them in providing care for children living away from their biological parents. Currently, there are more than 6,000 West Virginia children in foster or kinship care, with significant increases in the past few years.
The conference will be held over four evenings from 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 21, 23, 28 and 30. Each day will consist of a keynote presentation followed by three simultaneous workshops. Conference workshops are organized into three tracks: advocacy; parenting and resources; and system and processes.
Speakers include:
Lynn Johnson, president and founder of ALL IN Fostering Futures and former assistant secretary for U.S. Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families
Barb Clark, parent support and training specialist with the North American Council on Adoptable Children
Members of the Children’s Trust Fund Alliance Birth and Foster Parent Partnership
Deena Shelton, associate professor of counseling - Concordia University Irvine
Sky Kershner, assistant professor in psychiatry at WVU School of Medicine, Charleston Division
The first 100 families who register will receive a box of resources and tools to support them in caring for children. People interested in becoming foster or kinship parents are also welcome to attend. Registration is free, and attendees will be eligible to receive a certificate they may use to request annual training hours to meet their certification requirements.
The conference is made possible by support from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Binti and Aetna Better Health.
