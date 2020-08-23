CHARLESTON — West Virginia foster parents aren’t being allowed by the state government to decide on their own how the foster children they’ve brought into their homes will attend school — be it in person, online or otherwise.
The fall schooling decision poses risks for foster families: A child attending school in person might bring the coronavirus home, or a child attending via online only might need support that working foster parents can’t provide.
“Because the foster family is putting their family at risk, they are the one that should be able to make this decision and, if they need help, they can reach out for it,” said Marissa Sanders, director of the WV Foster, Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network. She’s also a former foster parent who has now adopted.
The WV United Coalition — which includes Sanders’ group and others, such as the NAACP’s Charleston branch and the state chapter of the National Association of Social Workers — wrote a letter last week to Gov. Jim Justice asking him to change the policy.
“Several families have indicated that if a decision is made that they do not support, they may be forced to request removal of the foster children in their homes and permanently stop fostering,” the coalition wrote.
“We are already facing a shortage of foster parents, which threatens to worsen due to the pandemic,” the letter said. “We cannot afford to lose existing foster families.”
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is saying the decision is up to a multidisciplinary team, or MDT, instead of foster parents alone.
“For this MDT, key participants include biological parents, when appropriate; foster parents or kinship/relative providers; child placing agency case managers; and the child, when appropriate,” department officials wrote in an Aug. 4 letter to child welfare employees.
But the coalition’s letter says some foster parents have reported being left out of these MDT meetings on school choices.
“There’s almost a resistance to including foster parents in MDTs, because ‘they’re not the legal guardian,’ I think is the thinking,” Sanders said. “But they are the ones providing the daily care.”
Sanders also said she thinks overburdened workers wanting to speed things up and fear of arguments between biological and foster parents at an MDT are reasons foster parents are excluded.
Furthermore, the coalition’s letter casts doubt on the ability to even have these meetings for each of the state’s nearly 7,000 foster children before classes start Sept. 8 — much less before the expiration of county-by-county deadlines for families to pick a school option, be it in person or online.
Kanawha County’s deadline was Aug. 11. The Kanawha school system spokeswoman said that Aug. 11 deadline won’t apply to foster children, although whomever is responsible for making the decision will have to choose a school option before the student may begin classes.
DHHR spokeswoman Allison Adler wrote in emails that “though the foster/kinship parents’ input is vitally important in the decision making process, the other members of the MDT meeting are also necessary in order to make a decision that is in the best interest of child.”
Adler wrote that staff is “working diligently to meet the time frame.” She wrote that the department “does not have specific data on foster parent participation (in MDTs); however, (department) leadership has directed staff to ensure they are included.”
She said instances of foster parents being excluded should be emailed to fostercareombudsman@wv.gov.
On Aug. 10, the two circuit court judges in the circuit that includes Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton counties wrote that, while MDTs should meet whenever possible to make such important decisions, MDTs can only make recommendations.
The judges echoed the coalition’s argument that holding these meetings before the deadlines will be difficult, seeing as they require convening multiple, possibly disagreeing people for each of many children.
“The idealistic premise that an MDT can meet and agree in the available time before the decisions must be made (is), at best, unrealistic and, at worst, nearly impossible,” they wrote.
But the judges didn’t rule that foster parents would have the final say on the school choice. Instead, they decided — in a ruling affecting only their three counties — that the DHHR would make the call, subject to the judges’ review.
The judges wrote that guardians ad litem, attorneys who represent foster children, are supposed to “represent the best interest of children, which is often at odds with the positions of the biological and foster parents, and even the (department).” But they noted the department “disturbingly” hadn’t said these attorneys were key to the MDT meetings anyway.
And the judges wrote that the department “should elicit recommendations from the child’s and/or the foster parents’ and families’ health care providers as to the legitimacy of their health concerns” over returning children to school in person.
One foster parent, who didn’t want to be named because his adoption process is a couple of weeks from completion, said he was informed by a case worker of the school choice MDT one day before it was held.
He said the case worker asked if he would be attending the meeting “tomorrow.”
“And I was like, ‘What MDT tomorrow?’” the foster parent said.
He said the MDT did respect his decision to home school, but he said “the default should be the foster parent decides. The MDT should intervene in only the most extreme cases.”
“Adoption or no adoption, she’s my daughter,” he said. “She’s a member of my family, she’s been here for nine months, she’s my daughter and I know what’s best for her, and I don’t want some administrator telling me otherwise.”