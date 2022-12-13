The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210220 VFD 02.jpg
Firefighters Hunter Long, right, and Matt Parhan of the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department trim fallen trees along Right Fork Merritts Creek Road in February 2021 in Barboursville.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The U.S. The Department of Labor awarded incremental funding Monday to help West Virginia continue cleaning up the effects of severe storms that struck the state last winter.

The award of $614,437 was given to WorkForce West Virginia to continue to provide temporary employment to help with cleanup and recovery services in nine counties affected by severe storms in February and March of 2021.

