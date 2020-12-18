Essential reporting in volatile times.

The state is giving $4 million to public and private high schools to support extracurricular programs, the West Virginia Department of Education announced in a Friday news release.

Schools are getting $50 per student to support programs like sports, band and choir, the release said.

Cabell County schools are receiving $176,900 combined with Cabell Midland High School getting $91,250, and Huntington High School getting $85,650. 

Wayne County schools are receiving $98,600 combined with Spring Valley High School getting the most ($49,800), and Tolsia High School getting the least ($19,050).

“These extracurricular activities are so important to our kids and our communities,” Gov. Jim Justice said in the release. “The pandemic has been an absolute punch to the stomach in a lot of ways, but I do not want losses this year to adversely affect these activities in the years to come.”

“We’ve worked very hard to provide a framework of support around all aspects of our education system,” state Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch said in the release. “This fund is a continuation of that support and it will be beneficial today and once the pandemic is in our rear-view mirrors. We greatly appreciate the governor’s support in this endeavor.”

