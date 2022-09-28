The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — All of West Virginia is a tax reform battlefield for Gov. Jim Justice and state Senate majority leaders.

As Justice mounts an offense against a proposed constitutional amendment and a Senate tax reform plan, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, likewise are countering Justice by calling him out for what they say are mischaracterizations of their plan and challenging him to a public debate on the issue.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media.

