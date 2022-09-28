CHARLESTON — All of West Virginia is a tax reform battlefield for Gov. Jim Justice and state Senate majority leaders.
As Justice mounts an offense against a proposed constitutional amendment and a Senate tax reform plan, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, likewise are countering Justice by calling him out for what they say are mischaracterizations of their plan and challenging him to a public debate on the issue.
Blair and Tarr released their challenge Tuesday morning, a few hours before Justice took to the parking lot of the Kanawha County Courthouse with Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy, who served as a Kanawha County commissioner before working for Justice, to rally support for his tax reform plan and blast the Senate’s plan.
Blair stood in the crowd and listened to Justice, Hardy, Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow, and Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper tout the governor’s plan, poke holes in the Senate’s plan, and overall ask West Virginians to vote “no” on Amendment 2.
Blair didn’t announce his plan to attend the rally, and he said he didn’t have any plan to debate Justice there. He exchanged pleasantries Muchow before the rally began.
Blair wanted to hear for himself what Justice and his staff had to say, and he was glad he came to the rally, he said.
“Walking away from it, I’m disgusted, I’ll have to admit,” Blair said. “It’s because they’re giving misinformation. Big business does not run the State of West Virginia. In fact, we’re trying to give a greater tax break to the people of West Virginia, and we’re not going to do anything that makes it so that we have to come back and put more taxes on them.”
Tuesday was the second of at least three rallies, which Justice has dubbed “Community Conversations,” this week. Justice hosted a rally in Wheeling on Friday, and another rally is scheduled in Summersville on Wednesday.
Blair and Senate majority leaders have been meeting with statewide and local organizations to directly talk about their plan throughout the summer.
Justice is selling his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax rate by 10% as being for the “average West Virginian.” He says the Senate doesn’t have a solid plan, and their general ideas are influenced by out-of-state corporations and lobbyists.
“If you’ll tell me how you, yourself are going to benefit from the machine and inventory tax and put money in your pocket today, I’ll challenge you can’t do that,” Justice said to a crowd of assembled Kanawha County first responders and City of Charleston officials. “You can’t do that.”
Blair said Justice’s statements during the rally were mischaracterizations of the Senate’s plan, which he said serves to bring more jobs to West Virginia and has been in the works for years, previously with the governor’s support.
Tarr likewise said Justice’s statements that the Senate has no plan are “just not true.”
“It’s fundamentally unfair to West Virginians who genuinely want to learn more about how this amendment could affect their finances to be fed a constant stream of fear mongering and bad information,” Tarr said Tuesday. “Let’s be completely transparent, ask questions back and forth, and have a discussion together on the merits in public, unless there’s a reason the governor is afraid to have those discussions in the open.”
Blair said he knew Justice was upset that he declined to run the bill containing Justice’s personal income tax reduction, but he didn’t condone Justice’s misleading statements about the Senate’s proposal. He said a personal income tax reduction gives people a little more money in the short term, but does little to attract new businesses and jobs to the state long-term.
“We don’t want to fool people about what’s going on,” Blair said. “We have been on the path of doing what the governor wanted to do since he introduced it in 2018. You know how you can care the most about the people of West Virginia? Provide jobs, job opportunities, good jobs, gainful employment. Our plan gives us the path to doing that. How many jobs does a 10% personal income tax reduction create? Zero.”
During his State of the State addresses in 2018, 2019, and 2020, Justice said he wanted the Legislature to work to get rid of the business inventory and machinery tax.
That was paired with an effort between Justice and lawmakers to flatten the state budget by setting lower revenue estimates, cutting state government to that size, leading to surpluses in the state’s general revenue fund, Tarr said during a speech in July.
At the end of fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, the State of West Virginia had a $1.3 billion surplus under that strategy.
The Legislature adopted the resolution in 2020 to allow West Virginia voters to decide whether to amend the West Virginia Constitution to allow the Legislature to alter and even eliminate those taxes.
Republican majority leaders didn’t talk much about Amendment 2 until this July, when Justice called a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to consider his personal income tax reduction.
“From the Senate side, our Senate president is really, really hung up on the property tax on vehicles and the machinery and inventory tax,” Justice said during a COVID-19 briefing on July 22.
The House of Delegates adopted the bill with Justice’s income tax plan, but the Senate declined to take it up.
Since then, Justice and Senate leaders publicly have exchanged jabs about each other’s plans and the actions, or lack of actions, each party has taken in regard to their respective tax reform plans.
Amendment 2 technically is not the issue between Justice and Senate leaders, but it is the linchpin of the Senate tax reform plan.
If voters reject Amendment 2, then the Legislature wouldn’t constitutionally be able to consider altering business and inventory and property taxes.
If voters adopt Amendment 2, it opens up the space for legislators to consider altering those taxes, but it doesn’t mean the Senate’s plan is a done deal.
“The Senate plan is our attempt to be able to let the people know what they could potentially be getting,” Blair said Tuesday. “It still has to go through the legislative process.”
All parties have said the State of West Virginia can’t afford to do both plans as they’re proposed.
Outside of this fray is the House of Delegates. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and House Finance Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, both have said the House doesn’t favor any one plan.
The House has two priorities when it comes to tax reform proposals, Hanshaw said in July.
“The first is that any plan be sustainable long term and that whatever approach we take is not a one-time temporary adjustment, that it’d be a sustainable situation that we can rely upon to be solid for years to come; and second that it did not result in any outsize tax shifting to other taxpayers,” Hanshaw said.
Justice’s plan is an outright 10% reduction in the state’s personal income tax rate, the most the state is allowed to cut under the regulations of the American Rescue Plan Act, usually referred to as ARPA, that President Joe Biden signed into law in March 2021.
The Senate’s plan has more steps, but it eventually leads to a personal income tax reduction if certain economic factors are met.
Property taxes support county government budgets and boards of education. The Senate plans to create a special fund relying on sales and personal income taxes to replace property tax revenues counties lose as a result of repealing personal property taxes.
If voters adopt Amendment 2 in November, the Senate plan proposes to eliminate property taxes on personal vehicles, including personal motor vehicles, trucks, vans, ATVs and motorcycles, according to an assessment the Senate has prepared to talk about their plan. The plan also would eliminate those taxes on businesses’ machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, leasehold investments, and computer equipment.
The Senate’s plan proposes the creation of a special state fund to replace property tax revenue that counties would lose as a result of repealing personal property taxes.
The Senate then would establish a special revenue account that would be used to collect and distribute replacement revenue for the property tax revenue the counties would lose from those tax eliminations. The revenue for that account would come from other taxes, including the sales tax and personal income taxes.
The amount of replacement revenue that goes into the account would be based on one of three formulas that take into account total personal property assessments, assessments for property in those six categories, or regional jail invoices or some combination of those amounts.
How much money a county would receive would be on a county-by-county basis, so each county would get money based on the scenario that gave them the most revenue.
Once those taxes were repealed, if the state’s revenue from sales tax increases by at least 5%, it would trigger a reduction in the state’s personal income tax rate.
The plan also would provide a minimum monthly payment of $1,000 or $1,500 to retirees who meet certain thresholds.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.