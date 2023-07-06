The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The more than 80 high school students in this year’s West Virginia Governor’s School for the Arts session visited West Edge Factory in Huntington on Wednesday.

During their visit, the rising high school juniors in the disciplines of instrumental music, vocal music, acting, studio art, dance and creative writing, took a tour and participated in several activities, including an art activity with Appalachian artist Sassa Wilkes, playing Jeopardy and screen printing T-shirts.

