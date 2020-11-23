WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump revealed Sunday evening that a Christmas tree selected for the White House was grown in West Virginia.
“Since 1966, the arrival of the White House Christmas Tree has become an iconic holiday tradition,” she tweeted from her official @FLOTUS account. “This year’s tree, a lovely 18 1/2 foot Fraser Fir from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia, will arrive tomorrow at the @WhiteHouse North Portico.”
Dan and Bryan Trees is located in Shepherdstown, West Virginia — approximately 90 minutes away from the nation’s capital.
According to the business’s Facebook page, Dan and Bryan Trees is a Christmas tree farm that specializes in Douglas and Fraser firs.
“Our trees have won many awards over the years and have been chosen as the best tree at state competitions in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia,” it reads. “We have also had the honor of presenting the National Tree, which is displayed in the Blue Room at the White House, on 4 separate occasions.”
Earlier this month, the business revealed it would be delivering trees to the White House on Nov. 19 before presenting the Blue Room tree to the first lady on the 23rd.