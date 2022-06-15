CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security deputy cabinet secretary, who’s also been on the Putnam County Board of Education for years, says he’s preparing a report on best practices for school safety.
Deputy Cabinet Secretary Rob Cunningham spoke Tuesday to state lawmakers, who also heard from state Department of Education and state School Building Authority officials during a House of Delegates general session dedicated to school safety.
Lawmakers were already in Charleston for interim legislative meetings, but the discussion also comes after the May 24 shooting massacre of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
The meeting in the House Chamber was attended by roughly 50 of the 134 state legislators — mostly delegates and a few senators. The presentations and questions discussed possible ways to improve safety but didn’t focus on regulating guns.
At the federal level, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been part of bipartisan work on proposed legislation that would enact some gun safety measures.
Brian Abraham, chairman of the state School Building Authority’s board and Gov. Jim Justice’s general counsel, said Justice asked after Uvalde where the state was on ongoing work to keep schools safe, so Abraham reached out to state Homeland Security Cabinet Secretary Jeff Sandy. Cunningham said Sandy advised him two days after the shooting “to start looking at this” and “see if I can develop a best practices plan for the state.”
Atop being a Putnam school board member since 2013 and serving as the deputy cabinet secretary since early January, Cunningham noted he has 30 years of law enforcement experience. That included two decades with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and working as a state trooper before that.
“I’m uniquely qualified, I believe, to at least offer my opinion, offer an assessment of where we are with school safety in this state,” Cunningham said.
He said he’s already contacted more than 25 agencies, “every stakeholder involved in public safety and anyone who would be involved in a mass shooting response.” He’s also read reports that came in the wake of previous school shootings, including Columbine, Parkland and Sandy Hook.
He said the state already has a plan, but Sandy has asked him to evaluate the state’s school safety program and make recommendations. Cunningham gave an early suggestion to lawmakers Tuesday for a cellphone app to encourage students and others to report threats when they hear them.
“The number one thing that I have seen so far that has led to these mass shootings has been human complacency,” he said.
But Delegate D. Rolland Jennings, R-Preston, raised concern about the app being abused by children reporting on one another.
“I don’t want the Brownshirts to start in this country,” Jennings said. The Brownshirts, or Storm Troopers, were a Nazi paramilitary organization.
Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, raised concern over the fact that none of the agencies presenting Tuesday apparently had a “full-time school security expert.”
In the 2020-21 school year, about half the state’s more than 600 public schools reported they had “safe school entrances” or “man traps,” according to Deputy State Schools Superintendent Michele Blatt.
Those are where the main entrance doesn’t bring visitors directly into the school, but instead into an enclosed space with a set of interior locked doors that someone must let them through.
Renovating a school to add such an entrance costs $500,000 on average, totaling $164 million to install them statewide, School Building Authority Executive Director David Roach told lawmakers Tuesday. He said the Authority approximated that figure by talking with architects and considering price increases.
Cunningham did suggest that fortifying school buildings themselves can only go so far.
“We can’t fortify the schools to the point that they’re all like Mt. Olive (Correctional Complex) because that’s not conducive to providing a quality education to our children,” he said.