CHARLESTON — West Virginia should begin to see the impact of the Biden administration’s efforts to speed up delivery of COVID-19 vaccines by as early as next week, state officials said Wednesday.
During Wednesday’s state COVID-19 briefing, interagency task force director James Hoyer said the state is set to receive an additional 3,700 doses next week over its normal weekly allotment of 23,600 doses.
“We will get some additional allotment of Moderna doses next week,” Hoyer said.
Upon taking office, President Joe Biden pledged that the federal government will deliver 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office, and on Tuesday, announced plans to purchase 200 million additional doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Gov. Jim Justice touted the additional 200 million doses during Wednesday’s briefing, but failed to mention that former President Donald Trump had rejected the same purchase offer before leaving office.
Justice has repeatedly complained in recent days about the state’s inability to get sufficient amounts of COVID-19 vaccine. He said Wednesday the state has the capacity to complete vaccinations of all residents 65 and older by Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, but said, “We just can’t get the vaccine — that’s our big problem.”
The state has capacity to administer 125,000 vaccinations a week, but to date is only receiving about one-fifth of that amount, officials said.
Justice said Wednesday that 76,924 West Virginians age 65 or older have received at least a first vaccination — about 21% of the more than 367,000 individuals in that age group.
The governor said he has been disappointed that, despite being a national leader in administering received vaccine doses, the state has not been given a proportionate increase in the delivery of doses.
“We thought we were going to be tremendously rewarded for doing this unbelievable job,” Justice said. “That hasn’t occurred substantially at all.”
Also during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing:
- State Public Health Officer Ayne Amjad said it is somewhat surprising and encouraging that projections for a post-Christmas and New Year’s Eve holiday spike of COVID-19 cases have not materialized, either in the state or nationally.
“We were surprised as well we didn’t see a surge in the numbers,” Amjad said, saying that should not be grounds for complacency, particularly with new, more infectious strains of the virus emerging.
“We need to still be vigilant, and not take it for granted,” she said.
- Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch announced that Theron Bittle, a longtime state employee who worked as a DHHR auditor since 2016, had died from complications of COVID-19.