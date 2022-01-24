CHARLESTON — The proposed state constitutional amendment that would give the West Virginia Legislature, not the state Board of Education, the final say over all state school board policies is back.
Those policies include what students are required to learn in social studies, English and other subjects; student discipline regulations; charter school regulations and much more.
And, like in last year’s legislative session, the proposal has begun moving swiftly with little opposition or discussion.
The House Education Committee didn’t discuss Wednesday possibly the most-far-reaching education proposal in decades before passing it out of the committee.
There were a few “nays” heard in the voice vote; Democrats didn’t request a roll call vote to show clearly who supported it and who didn’t.
It now heads to the House Judiciary Committee.
If the full Legislature ultimately passes the proposal, called House Joint Resolution 102, it will go before voters in this year’s general election.
Voter approval is required because it’s a constitutional amendment.
Last year, the proposal died when the state Senate never took a final vote on it. It was on passage stage the last night of the regular session.
When it came up for a vote around 10:20 p.m. April 10, less than two hours before the clock ran out, the Senate sent it to a committee that never took it up.
But it had flown through the House of Delegates earlier, passing 95-2.
The current education hierarchy is this: The state school board, consisting of nine members appointed by governors and confirmed by the Senate, can overrule elected county boards of education. Unlike other state agencies, the state school board doesn’t have to send its rules to elected lawmakers for their approval or rejection.
If voters pass the amendment, state lawmakers will be able to overrule both county school boards and the state school board itself.
Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.
