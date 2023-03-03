CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill Wednesday relating to first responder funding.
The House voted 94-1, with five delegates absent, to approve an amended version of House Bill 3153, which would provide an additional $12 million a year in funding to the state’s volunteer fire departments and emergency medical service providers.
House Finance Chairman Vernon Criss, R-Wood, was the only dissenting vote.
Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, offered an amendment that allocated the money from lottery funds, rather than generating it through a tax increase proposed in the original draft. Linville’s amendment was adopted 94-3, with three delegates absent. Criss was joined by delegates Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, and Clay Riley, R-Harrison, in voting against the amendment.
“Rather than raising a tax on insurance policies,” Linville said, “we instead would take this from the state excess lottery revenue fund.”
Delegate Walter Hall, R-Kanawha, spoke in favor of Linville’s amendment, saying it makes HB 3153 a better bill. The funding will be crucial for volunteer fire departments and emergency medical service providers that are struggling with high costs and decreasing rates of volunteerism, he said.
“Speaking with multiple fire chiefs across our municipalities, the volunteer fire department and our EMS systems need to be funded,” Hall said. “It will affect all of us, at some point in time, if they don’t have the proper funding.”
Speaking against the amendment, Criss said that, while lottery estimates for the coming year are $334 million, expenditures are estimated at $329 million. Criss voiced concern that committing excess lottery funds each year could jeopardize the state’s financial obligations.
“Well, I don’t want to take anybody’s happiness away from them, but I am the bearer of Reaper news,” Criss said. “You have obligations before you that (past) legislatures have decided to do with some of these monies.”
Speaking in favor of the bill, Delegate Rolland Jennings, R-Preston, was particularly pleased that emergency medical service providers would share in the funding. He said West Virginia lost 15 emergency medical service providers in 2022, and three so far this year.
“I’ve been waiting for this for a very long time, and it’s finally got here,” Jennings said.
Delegate Doug Smith, R-Mercer, said he was voting with a “cautious yes” on the bill. He said he was pleased a tax increase was avoided, but believes some of the responsibility for increasing emergency services funding falls on the individual counties through their levying powers.
“Some counties need to take a role in addressing funding for these critical services, using the authority they have for levies and fees,” Smith said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.