The Cabell County volunteer Fire Departments conduct county wide training on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill Wednesday relating to first responder funding.

The House voted 94-1, with five delegates absent, to approve an amended version of House Bill 3153, which would provide an additional $12 million a year in funding to the state’s volunteer fire departments and emergency medical service providers.

