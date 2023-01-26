The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia State Capitol is pictured.

CHARLESTON — Members of the House of Delegates amended a bill Thursday to include a $10,000 pay increase to help combat a corrections officer shortage they say has reached critical levels.

The House Committee on Jails and Prisons added the pay increase to House Bill 2879, which now awaits approval by the House Finance Committee before advancing to the House floor.

