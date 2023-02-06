The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Pictured is the Gentle Oak Trail in Huntington.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Legislature’s House Committee on Economic Development and Tourism advanced a bill on Tuesday that would allow the state’s Division of Natural Resources to create the Adopt-A-Trail volunteer program.

The bill, Senate Bill 4, would give volunteer groups the ability to enter into an agreement with the DNR to help clean litter, complete accessibility projects, maintain or enhance trails, and provide public information, assistance or training on public lands that fall under the DNR’s jurisdiction.

