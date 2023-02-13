The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Backing a costly bill

West Virginia House Technology and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, touts a bill aimed at aiding the state’s coal industry and roads on the House of Delegates floor on Friday.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — A panel of West Virginia lawmakers has approved legislation that would allow coal companies to claim tax credits to reduce their severance tax liability at an estimated cost to the state of $70 million per year.

House Bill 3133‘s stated aim is to encourage greater investment in coal production and processing facilities by creating tax credits for coal severance taxpayers that make road improvements.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.