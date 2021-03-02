CHARLESTON — Hoping to capitalize on near-record state voter turnout in the 2020 elections despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Democrats in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday introduced legislation that would make permanent many of the temporary measures adopted last year to encourage people to vote, including no-excuse absentee voting.
The bill includes measures extending early voting periods, mandating that counties have multiple early voting locations, and codifying no excuse absentee voting (House Bill 2814).
“We did it so people weren’t disenfranchised, and still had the opportunity to vote,” House Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr., D-Kanawha, said of the 2020 election revisions, saying the Secretary of State’s Office did a phenomenal job updating election procedures to overcome obstacles to voter turnout during the pandemic.
“We had something that created one of the best voter turnouts in a long time. Why not build on that?” Skaff asked during a news briefing Tuesday. “Why can’t we look at this outdated system of voting? Why would we not want as many people as possible to come out and vote?”
However, one of the bill’s lead co-sponsors conceded Tuesday there’s little likelihood Republican supermajorities in the House of Delegates and the Senate will support the legislation.
Del. John Doyle, D-Jefferson, went so far as to offer to take his name off the bill, The Election Security, Access and Modernization Act of 2021, and allow a Republican to be a co-sponsor if that would give it a better chance for passage.
“I got the distinct impression that no Republicans would want to co-sponsor this bill,” Doyle said, having discussed it with Republican colleagues. “We want to do whatever we can to work with the majority to get this bill passed.”
The lack of enthusiasm for the bill may not be surprising, given that a study by the Brennen Center found that, to date, 704 voter suppression bills have been introduced in 43 states. Those include bills to restrict absentee voting, limit voter registration opportunities, and to shorten or eliminate early voting options.
“In a backlash to historic voter turnout in the 2020 general election, and grounded in a rash of baseless and racist allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities, legislators have introduced well over four times the number of bills to restrict voting access as compared to roughly this time last year,” the center’s Voting Laws Roundup notes.
A case study is the Republican-controlled Georgia Legislature, where bills are advancing that target absentee and early voting, as well as proposing a repeal of the state’s automatic voter registration law — bills apparently spurred by historic U.S. Senate elections in Georgia in January that gave Democrats control of the Senate.
“This is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. This is a West Virginia voter issue,” Skaff insisted Tuesday.
In addition to codifying no-excuse early absentee voting, HB 2814 would mandate that counties have drop boxes or drop-off locations for absentee ballots and extend early voting from 13 to 18 days before Election Day, among other revisions.
Doyle said Tuesday he plans to meet with House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, to plead his case for having the committee take up the bill. In a session where a number of bills have single-committee assignments, the election reform bill has to advance through both the Judiciary and Finance committees to reach the House floor.
Capito did not immediately respond to an inquiry as to whether the Judiciary Committee will take up the bill, and if not, seeking an explanation why the bill is being scuttled.
Mike Queen, spokesman for Secretary of State Mac Warner, said of the bill, “We look forward to reviewing and discussing every legislative proposal that seeks to modify election processes to ensure that West Virginia maintains the level of excellence we had in 2020.”
However, Queen said Doyle did not provide the Secretary of State’s Office with a copy of the proposed legislation until Monday, adding, “We have not had the opportunity to review and analyze all the proposals contained in HB 2814.”
