CHARLESTON — The House Judiciary Committee advanced bills on Monday that would prohibit sanctuary cities in West Virginia and ban sex reassignment procedures for anyone under 18, even if they have parental consent.
The committee advanced House Bill 2008, requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws, and House Bill 2007, prohibiting certain medical procedures. The bills now go to the House floor for consideration.
HB 2007 would prohibit physicians from providing irreversible sex reassignment surgery for anyone under age 18. It was amended by the committee to include sex reassignment medications.
In opposing the bill, Delegate Joe Garcia, D-Marion, said no one under age 18 is receiving sex reassignment surgery in West Virginia. However, some do receive sex reassignment treatments from WVU Medicine that include medications. He noted that these are almost always provided with continued therapy and other mental health treatment.
He said the committee’s amendment will have a devastating effect on people receiving this treatment.
“One of the main things that a bill like this does is continue the stigmatization of people who are going through that,” Garcia said. “We may not even know who they are, but they’re going through these very difficult situations.”
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, echoed Garcia’s concern.
“This bill is going to hurt people. It’s going to harm people. In its original form, it was going to hurt people. In its current form, the committee substitute, it’s going to be devastating for people,” Hansen said. “There are young people who will be precluded from continuing the type of care that they’ve been given with parental consent under supervision of doctors that are specifically trained in this type of care.”
Hansen said there’s a long list of organizations that oppose bills like HB 2007, including The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, The American Psychological Association, the American Psychiatric Association, The American College of Physicians, the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners and the American Medical Association.
Delegate Mike Honaker, R-Greenbrier, supported the bill, saying West Virginia will have to deal with this issue in the near future.
“Why would we wait until we’re up to our neck in a problem before we say, as a Legislature, ‘Let’s do something now?’ The media, the newspapers, social media, is showing us where we’re going,” Honaker said. “We’re not anti-transgender. We’re not anti-homosexual. I want everybody to live the life they want to live and be free to do that. But you and I are bound to know that children are not ready to make these decisions until they are 18 years old or older.”
The committee also advanced an amended version of HB 2008 prohibiting “sanctuary cities,” or cities that pass ordinances or policies that limit their cooperation with federal immigration laws.
Proponents of the bill say it would ensure local governments cooperate with federal officials, while opponents say it would “defund” local governments that are found to be in violation.
“This is eight pages of new state code to address a problem that is not a real problem in West Virginia,” Hansen said. “There are no cities or counties that have implemented these types of ordinances.”
The bill would prevent local governments from passing ordinances or enacting policy that interferes with federal immigration laws and calls for financial penalties on those that do enact such measures.
Garcia also expressed concern with the bill, saying he believes the legislation isn’t needed.
“I don’t believe there’s any ordinance out there that’s been passed that created a sanctuary city,” Garcia said. “I’ve not heard of any complaints about law enforcement officers or others that do not comply with these federal immigration and detention warrants. I don’t know that this bill really does a whole lot, with respect to law enforcement, but I do see some problems that it has.”
Garcia said the bill, as amended, could result in local governments losing state funding.
“The problem is that, to the extent that an agency, whether it be a health department or a law enforcement agency, would happen to violate this law and would be found to have done so intentionally, then they would be defunded for a year,” Garcia said. “It’s not a set period of time. It’s a year’s worth of funding. That certainly gives me some hesitation.”
Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, supported the bill, saying it’s a topic West Virginians care about.
“This is one way we can ensure that we are being proactive on a very, very important issue and that we’re doing everything possible to ensure the safety of our citizens,” Pritt said.