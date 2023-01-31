The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

House_Chamber_2017.jpg
WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The House Judiciary Committee advanced bills on Monday that would prohibit sanctuary cities in West Virginia and ban sex reassignment procedures for anyone under 18, even if they have parental consent.

The committee advanced House Bill 2008, requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws, and House Bill 2007, prohibiting certain medical procedures. The bills now go to the House floor for consideration.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.

