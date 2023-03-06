CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates has approved a bill that would prohibit the Parks and Recreation Section of the Division of Natural Resources from establishing all-terrain, off-road or utility-terrain vehicle trail systems within state parks and state forests other than a forest trail system the bill would make permanent at Cabwaylingo State Forest.
The amendment was proposed by Delegate Ty Nestor, R-Randolph, who expressed fear in a floor speech that irresponsible all-terrain or recreational vehicle operators could decrease visitor interest in state parks.
Even with the proposed change, SB 468 would still allow development and use of connector trails from existing private trail systems to give ATV, UTV and off-road vehicle users access to state park and forest recreational facilities.
The state began allowing ATVs and off-road highway vehicles to drive on roads and trails in the Cabwaylingo State Forest in Wayne County in 2019 as part of a pilot project. DNR Director Brett McMillion told the Outdoor Recreation Committee earlier this session the Cabwaylingo project had proven to be “very beneficial.”
Voting against SB 468 Monday were Assistant Majority Whip Walter Hall, R-Kanawha, and Delegates Mark Dean, R-Mingo, Dave Foggin, R-Wood, and Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier.
SB 468 names the Hatfield-McCoy trail system as a potential system the DNR could develop and use to provide access to state park and state forest recreational facilities for ATV, UTV and off-road vehicle users.
Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, complained to an interim legislative committee in November that recreation-driven economic growth is unavailable to many towns and cities near the trail system but not connected to it.
The Hatfield-McCoy trail system spans 1,000 miles and connects to 17 towns and cities.
The Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority is a quasi-governmental agency created by the Legislature in 1996 to build and maintain recreational trails in Southern West Virginia.
Lusk touted the “luxury” that ATV and UTV trail riders have of riding out of bed and breakfasts through towns onto the trail system.
The Senate Outdoor Recreation Committee advanced a scaled-back version of SB 468 last month later approved by the Senate after considering a more expansive committee substitute that sparked opposition from environmental advocates.
That version of the bill would have allowed the Division of Natural Resources to establish trail systems for ATV, UTV and off-road vehicles within state forests.
West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser expressed relief that the version of SB 468 approved by the Outdoor Recreation Committee dialed back proposed ATV use. But Rosser said she’s still concerned about how increased vehicle presence through connector trails would change the visitor experience and character of state parks.
McMillion told the Outdoor Recreation Committee last month that SB 468 would allow the DNR and its parent agency, the Department of Commerce, to determine whether any further development of Hatfield-McCoy or other trail systems close to state parks or forests merit connections between the parks and forests and those systems.
“Do we need to utilize the revenue potential from these connector trails? It would really have to make sense, I think, in order to do so,” McMillion said.
McMillion said Twin Falls Resort State Park, in Wyoming County, and Chief Logan State Park, in Logan County, are two sites where the state would like to increase the potential for revenue for “a little more self-sufficient number.”
Twin Falls and Chief Logan have trailheads in the vicinity that would open them up to ATV and UTV motorists to stay at a lodge or overnight facility.
“(They would have) access to park at that lodge and load their vehicle and have access to that particular trailhead so they don’t have to load up and go again,” McMillion said.
SB 468 required Senate concurrence as of Monday afternoon to be sent to the governor. The Senate advanced the bill in a 29-4 vote Wednesday.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.
