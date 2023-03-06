The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Passage vote

The House of Delegates voted 94-4 Monday to pass Senate Bill 468, which would prohibit the DNR from establishing ATV trail systems within state parks and forests beyond Cabwaylingo State Forest.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates has approved a bill that would prohibit the Parks and Recreation Section of the Division of Natural Resources from establishing all-terrain, off-road or utility-terrain vehicle trail systems within state parks and state forests other than a forest trail system the bill would make permanent at Cabwaylingo State Forest.

The House passed Senate Bill 468 in a 94-4 vote Monday, two days after it amended the bill to include that ban.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

