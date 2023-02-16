CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that proponents say would encourage chemical companies to provide aid when disaster strikes.
The House on Tuesday passed House Bill 2605 without opposition, sending it to the Senate.
Called a "Good Samaritan" bill by its backers, HB 2605 would hold people who give aid to a person without payment in an emergency or disaster not liable for civil damages for “acts or omissions” at the scene. People trained in a qualified emergency services program who give advice, assistance, equipment or materials to a person in an emergency or disaster without payment also wouldn’t be liable.
The bill defines emergency services as any mine rescue, hazardous or chemical substance response, and hazardous waste response services.
West Virginia Manufacturers Association President Rebecca McPhail had urged lawmakers to consider removing civil liability along the lines of HB 2605 at an interim legislative committee meeting last fall.
Judiciary Minority Chairman Joey Garcia, D-Marion, thanked McPhail and called the problem HB 2605 was designed to solve “narrowly defined” during the House Judiciary Committee meeting at which the bill advanced last week.
“[I]t’s related to especially different chemical companies and manufacturers that may have the ability to help and provide mutual aid,” Garcia said. “And they were tentative to do so, or at least their upper management would be tentative to do so, because of the possibility of liability, and there are situations like this that I think merit providing for the public good.”
HB 2605 may be especially relevant in the Kanawha Valley given its high concentration of chemical facilities.
After a December 2020 chemical explosion at an Optima Belle LLC facility at Chemours’ site in Belle that killed one facility worker and injured two others, a Chemours site fire brigade identified the presence of chemicals at the incident for other emergency responders when they arrived.
West Virginia has been the focus of more completed U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board investigations than any other state except Texas since 2006.
HB 2605’s passage also comes amid heightened chemical safety worries after what officials called a controlled release of toxic chemicals following a derailment of chemical-carrying rail cars in East Palestine, Ohio, some two dozen miles north of West Virginia.
Officials said last week evacuated residents could return home after ordering an evacuation in a one-mile by two-mile area surrounding East Palestine, which includes parts of both Ohio and Pennsylvania.
But health concerns linger, with residents reporting foul odors and dead fish emerging in streams. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said materials released during the derailment were detected in samples from the Ohio River and other waterways.
West Virginia officials said they don’t expect air quality impacts and haven’t found chemicals in the customer side of in-state water systems following the train derailment.