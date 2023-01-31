The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

brandon steele

Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, comments on a proposed bill that would allow teachers to remove disruptive students from West Virginia classrooms during a House of Delegates floor session on Tuesday.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday approved a bill that would allow teachers to remove disruptive students from classrooms.

The House voted 79-16, with five delegates absent, to approve House Bill 2890.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.