CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday approved a bill that would allow teachers to remove disruptive students from classrooms.
The House voted 79-16, with five delegates absent, to approve House Bill 2890.
Opponents of the bill say it would contribute to the state’s rising rate of suspensions and expulsions, while those in favor said it would protect the rights of other students to receive an education without disruption.
House Education Chairman Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, one of the sponsors of the bill, said the disruptive student would be removed from the classroom and placed in in-school suspension, where they would be supervised by the principal or a designee.
After three removals in one month, the student would be given out-of-school suspension or be considered for placement in an alternative learning center, if one is available in the county, Ellington said.
“The purpose of this bill is to help give general education teachers one more tool to keep the disruptive classroom behavior of one student from disturbing the education of all the others,” Ellington said.
If the behavior of the student is considered a personality clash, the principal may remove the student immediately, Ellington said.
Delegate Elliott Pritt, D-Fayette, and other Democrats in the House made several unsuccessful attempts to amend the legislation.
One of those amendments attempted to clarify the term “personality clash.” Pritt said the phrase was too vague, considering its application could cause students to be deprived of instructional time.
“We were not given a really good definition of what exactly that meant,” Pritt said.
The amendment also included a provision that a student could be removed by the principal only if there was an alternative classroom available, said Pritt, who is a teacher.
“At the school where I teach, I am the only seventh- and eighth-grade social studies teacher. If I have an issue with one of my students, there is no other class for that student to go to,” Pritt said.
Ellington said the proposed amendment would remove the teeth from the bill.
“That would preclude that the student would not be removed from the class and would go back into the classroom, eventually, and then could continue the disruption that was started to begin with,” Ellington said. “Essentially that student would probably forfeit the right to continue in that class at the expense of all the other students continuing their education.”
The amendment failed 78-18, with four absences.
Another amendment would have included a step between the second and third offenses that would allow the student’s case to be reviewed by a “student assistance team” before the student is suspended.
Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, supported the amendment, saying it did not matter that it was being offered by Democrats. He urged the House to ignore political biases.
“How in the world are we hurting a bill by making sure that we’re putting together a student assistance team before we’re going all the way to removing the (student from the) school system?” Steele asked. “There’s nothing wrong with this amendment of pumping the brakes and saying, ‘Hey you guys have got to get together and see what you can do on this last-ditch effort before we take this kid and stigmatize them for the rest of their lives.’”
In speaking against the bill, Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said it would harm students and put West Virginia further in the red when it comes to positive educational outcomes.
“This bill will lead to increased suspension and expulsion rates in a state that already leads the nation in that rate,” Pushkin said. “This will lead to an increase in students not receiving an education, being kicked out of school (and) not looking at the root cause for why.”
In speaking in favor of the bill, Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, said none of the money the state spends on education is worth anything unless teachers are able to deliver instruction without disruption.
“Students in the state of West Virginia have the right to receive an education, but they also have the responsibility to behave in the classroom so as not to deny others from receiving that education,” Gearheart said. “There are repercussions, and that’s what this bill establishes, that you can’t be a participant in a class if you are going to constantly disrupt it.”
The amendment failed 71-25, with four delegates absent.
Also on Tuesday, the House passed Senate Bill 83, which would permit medical professionals who work with police to carry firearms, provided they have undergone tactical medical training in a nationally recognized program.
The bill passed 96-0, with four members absent.
Tactical medical professionals could be emergency medical workers, nurses, physicians or physicians assistants, according to the bill. The bill goes back to the Senate for consideration of House amendments.