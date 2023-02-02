CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates adopted a resolution Wednesday encouraging the state’s largest universities to explore the state’s future development within nuclear energy.
The Higher Education Consortium for Emerging Energy Technologies Resolution states West Virginia has consistently served as national leader in energy procedures. With an increasing interest in nuclear energy generation, legislative leaders have embraced nuclear energy politics after recently lifting the state’s previous ban on the construction of nuclear power plants.
The resolution further urges Marshall University and West Virginia University to lead an association of other higher education institutions, with the support of the Higher Education Policy Commission and representatives from the private industry.
The group will assist the state with the development of policies and programs necessary to facilitate nuclear energy development in the state. The resolution states the group will work to “inspire, develop and scale critical solutions” to the state’s challenges and opportunities surrounding such development.
The group will be tasked over the next year to identify and recommend policies to the legislature no later than the end of 2023.
The resolution was sent to the Senate for its consideration.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.