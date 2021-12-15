The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council is offering grants ranging from $1,500 or less up to $20,000.

The council is especially interested in projects that address civic engagement and civics education, it said in a news release.

The deadline is Feb. 1. The categories are major grants, up to $20,000 awarded twice a year; fellowships of $3,000 awarded annually for scholarly research projects; and minigrants, $1,500 or less awarded four times a year.

Major grants are for public programs that may include lectures, school projects, symposia, panel discussions and other events.

Eligible fellowship projects include history, theory and criticism of the arts; ethics; history; and other topics.

Minigrants support small projects, single events, lectures, small museum exhibits and other work. Minigrant deadlines are Feb. 1, April 1, June 1 and Oct. 1.

More information is available at www.wvhumanities.org.

