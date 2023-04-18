The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston announced redoubled efforts for worker safety Monday, following a year in which eight people were killed in work zone crashes across the state.

In addition to those workers killed in the more-than 800 work zone crashes in 2022, 276 were injured, according to the department, which deemed all of them to have been “avoidable.”

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

