CHARLESTON — While Cabell County residents plead for federal assistance after a May flood devastated the southern Huntington area, state lawmakers met Sunday to discuss flooding throughout the state.
Last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice submitted a request to federal authorities for a presidential disaster declaration after a May 6 flash flood of Fourpole Creek did not meet the factors to request public assistance from FEMA.
Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the state needed to meet about $2.9 million in damage assessments to public infrastructure, but the number was close to $1 million for Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties, for which Justice had declared a state of emergency.
The Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding met Sunday at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston. The majority of the meeting discussed updates on the 2016 flooding of West Virginia, but discussion was also held regarding an update to the state’s flood protection plan, the recent Cabell County flooding and the Milton floodwall.
State Resiliency Officer Robert Martin said the office expects to have a new statewide flood protection plan ready for review by the end of the year. Several stakeholders met in Charleston last month to help form the plan during a two-day flood symposium. The plan has not been updated since 2004, which Martin said it took about six years to form. The updated plan will have taken about a year, he said.
The Pew Charitable Trust is helping with the plan and is taking data from the symposium to put it in a readable format, he said. Meanwhile, a lot of things within the plan have already been done or are underway.
Martin said academics from the University of Central Florida shared at the symposium their program that takes overhead mapping from local assessor offices and overlays it with data-driven background to show which properties are most prone to flooding historically to give the state a better idea of where to focus efforts.
“Utilizing that data, that’s where we’ll be looking to try and put our focus forward as far as trying to get funding and work towards mitigating problems in those areas,” he said.
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, attended the symposium and said the program takes about 50 different criteria and analyzes the probability of flooding for any specific location in the state.
It will come in handy as the department works to figure out what occurred in the May 6 flooding of Huntington and what can be done to mitigate it from happening in the future. Martin said the flooding is complex because it affected people outside city limits, as well. He said they are looking at federal, state and local levels to figure out what they can do to mitigate the problem.
Swope said the state needs to do more to prevent flooding from happening, pointing to federal data that shows that every dollar spent on flood mitigation saves $6 that would have been spent on flood losses.
Swope said that he will seek from the full legislature that flood mitigation be added to infrastructure categories — which includes water lines, highways, broadband and more — that are subject to discussion and review.
“I feel like flood mitigation has been ignored over the years, mostly because we didn’t have any money. There wasn’t funding,” he said. “Now there’s lots of federal funding available and with leave of the committee, I would like to try to propose that flood mitigation become a topic we address as the other four infrastructure categories.”
In other matters, Martin said the floodwall project in Milton is the biggest project his office is working on at the moment; however, with construction costs growing immensely, it has hit a snag.
Milton, the state and the Army Corps of Engineers are working together on that cost, he said. He added federal legislation — the Water Resources Act of 2022 — may change parameters on money the Corps is able to use for the project.
“They would make the burden on the state of West Virginia and the city of Milton significantly less if it goes through the way it is currently written. So we’re holding our own on that one,” he said.