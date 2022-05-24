HUNTINGTON — Members of the West Virginia Legislature met Sunday to discuss innovative ways being used to help relieve a drastic shortage of EMT and paramedic employees in the state.
Because this month’s interim legislative meetings are being held at West Virginia University in Morgantown, the Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Department and EMS heard from leaders with the Monongalia County EMS and local technical school about the issues they face and how to address them.
Forest Weyen, executive director of Monongalia County EMS, said more collaboration beyond county lines is needed. He also said increasing funding for PEIA to reimburse for EMS services would help. Currently, EMS agencies only get reimbursed if they take someone somewhere, but little to no funding for calls that don’t require a hospital transport, such as drug overdoses and mental health calls.
A report by the West Virginia EMS Coalition said with 69% of West Virginians either uninsured or covered by government plans, most EMS care is provided at a monetary loss.
The committee also discussed HCR 109, which passed during this year’s regular legislative session. The resolution requests a study of the cause and possible solutions to the issues regarding the supply of current and demand for future emergency service personnel, including emergency medical technicians and paramedics, in West Virginia.
Brian Casto, counsel for the committee, said there is a workforce shortage of EMTs and paramedics in West Virginia that has been exacerbated by COVID-19. Casto said the issues need to be addressed in a systematic fashion.
“The best way to do this is to plan initiatives now while we have the opportunity to meet future anticipated needs,” he said.
A report by the West Virginia EMS Coalition said between 2019 and 2021, the number of certified EMTs and paramedics in West Virginia decreased by nearly 1,901, leaving only about 4,375 certified workers in 2021. West Virginia also has the lowest mean annual wage across its border states, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. West Virginia’s annual wage is about $30,500, compared to a national average of about $40,300.
Gordon Merry, director of Cabell County EMS, said Monday that at one point he had two paramedics on every ambulance. Now he is down to a paramedic and EMT on each, typically. He added Cabell EMS currently has two trucks down permanently because of low staffing. Others are down daily because of illness and not having people to fill the spots.
Merry said the staffing and funding issues affect every area of the state.
“Prior to the pandemic we were doing OK. When the pandemic hit, we started having trouble recruiting people and it continued to get worse,” he said. “We talked to the powers that be and we did not have a state EMS medical director for almost the whole time of the pandemic. So our support from the state was a little weak.”
Merry said they have been battling agency by agency, but he has hope it will get better with Joseph “Jody” Ratliff being named last month director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health.
“I’m very supportive of him and I think they made an excellent decision,” he said. “Hopefully Jody can help us go in the right direction.”
Casto said a comprehensive study needs to be done to determine the state of the workforce and what the current supply of trained personnel is. He said the committee anticipates future demand is likely to increase because of West Virginia’s aging population.
The resolution asks for the joint committees on health and education to study the issue, and hopes it would also cause other various organizations to take a inward look at their structure, particularly the higher education system and the DHHR Office of Emergency Services.
The issues on which the study would focus would include supply and demand, current opportunities for training, how many trainees are enrolled compared to past years and what current barriers are for potential EMS employees.
Greg Dausch, principal of Monongalia County Technical Education Center, said young people are interested in the job, they just need to be provided the opportunity.
He said he was able to secure a grant through the governor’s emergency management service initiative, which turned into a partnership with WVU to offer two sessions of EMS courses in the evening at no cost for the student. The course covers uniforms and consumables for their career. It also includes a ride along and all the teaching material for the course.
“We put it on (a) Friday around lunchtime, the link on social media,” he said. “By Monday morning there were more than 100 individuals signed up for this course.”
The first session is set to begin June 6 and the second Sept. 8, with about 25 students in each session. Each course will be two evenings a week,with an occasional Saturday.
Some funding remains from the grant program and will be used to start a continual high school EMS program through the technical center. It will be a two-year course where students will have a opportunity to take their licensure test at the end of the year, so they are able to work right out of high school.
Locally, Cabell County EMS offers four EMT classes a year and Mountwest Community and Technical College is offering an EMT course this fall.
Merry said Cabell EMS is one of the lucky agencies because they find people to take the EMT classes, but for whatever reason the students don’t follow through and take the test. Thirty people are currently taking an EMT course through Cabell EMS.
Delegate Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, said the Legislature has been working to decide how to spend $10 million in the American Rescue Plan Act allocated to struggling EMS agencies by Gov. Jim Justice earlier this year. Statler said training and retention have been found to be the top needs. The $10 million must be spent by September.
Delegate Clay Riley, R-Harrison, said lawmakers have continued to hear issues regarding training costs and the ability to offer training in remote areas. He said they are looking at spending some of the ARPA funds on “mock up” trucks for community colleges, as well as a squad that can travel to EMS agencies to help with education and basic training. This will give the state the ability to take training to those who want to be trained.
After several bills to help available staffing and funding issues for EMS and VFD across the state failed last session, Statler said these issues should be at the front of the line.