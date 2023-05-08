HUNTINGTON — Funding from the West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan is being used to expand internet access to West Virginians who lack connectivity.
“That’s the focus of all of our programs is to use all those funds to not overfill an existing area,” Mitch Carmichael, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, told lawmakers. “The goal and objective of our programs is to reach those who do not have access to broadband.”
Carmichael spoke during an interim meeting before the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Government and Finance on Sunday at Marshall University in Huntington.
He said the West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan has funded 24 different projects that hit 38 counties, over 3,000 miles of infrastructure and over 38,000 targeted locations.
“So you can’t necessarily say that there’s going to be 38,000 new connections as a result of this,” Carmichael explained. “What we’re saying is with 38,000 passes, and the company has to comply with our criteria, that if a customer orders the product, it must be available to them within 10 days.”
He told lawmakers a byproduct of the state’s plan will create competition.
“If you’ve got broadband in this area, and then there’s an area out here that does not have it, you will traverse through this the inner circle to get to the houses, at which point those providers can do connections off that link,” he said. “So you create competition.”
Carmichael said about 120,000 new fiber optic connections have been made in the last 18 months.
“That’s a massive number,” he said.
Carmichael said one challenge has been connecting to existing electric pole infrastructure in some parts of the state.
“We’re not the provider for those people that own those poles and we’re having difficulty connecting our providers,” he said. “We’re continuing to work on it.”
Kelly Workman, director of the state Economic Development Broadband Office, also spoke to committee members about funding and projects.
“We are in full swing with our ARPA American Rescue Plan Act funding,” she said. “Currently, we have three projects near completion. We have completed three projects in West Virginia within 12 months. So if you compare that to the pace of other federally funded infrastructure projects, like your water, sewer, housing, sidewalks, roads, bridges, everything else, we feel like 12 months is a pretty good pace. And we’re looking to keep that up.”
Workman said her office is in round two of some of the funding streams that the Legislature approved for the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program.
“We have 10 different applicants, 40 projects covering 27 counties in 144 separate communities,” she said. “Total addresses past are about 26,000. These projects incorporate about 2,700 miles of need for infrastructure. The total cost of these projects is $172 million.”
The Digital Equity Pilot Program to help support and expand digital equity initiatives in West Virginia has also been launched, according to Workman.
“Funding applications will be accepted until June 15, 2023,” she said.
Both Workman and Carmichael added that the economic development office will promote the Federal Communications Commission affordable connectivity program as well.
Workman said broadband expansion in West Virginia has lots of momentum going forward and additional project announcements are expected this summer.
“ARPA is just getting underway, and the Infrastructure Act is coming next, which will be a factor times four,” she said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg.”
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
