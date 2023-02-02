CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Legislature has been moving several opioid-crisis related bills through committees this week that lawmakers hope will make progress in fighting the epidemic.
The bills, reviewed by committees Tuesday and Wednesday, range from defining illicit drugs as weapons of mass destruction, to more regulations for recovery and medically assisted treatment, as well as eliminating the requirement for a certificate of need.
House Bill 2916 would add fentanyl to the definition of weapons of mass destruction in state law. Labelled “The Anti-Terrorism Act,” it defines terrorism and terroristic acts. The bill also defines weapons of mass destruction as “chemical warfare agents, weaponized biological or biological warfare agents, nuclear weapons, radiological weapons and agents, illegal drugs, such as fentanyl, that can result in death, or the intentional release of industrial agents as a weapon.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in the year starting March 2021, West Virginia reported 1,403 fatal overdoses. Most included polysubstance use, where a victim uses more than one drug before overdosing, but 84% — 1,178 — of the overdoses included an opioid. All but 53 of them used a synthetic opioid such as fentanyl.
While lawmakers say the designation would help deter drug dealers, people in the recovery community have stressed the importance of moving away from mass incarceration and toward a more holistic, community approach to help users enter recovery.
House Bill 2498 would require medically assisted treatment programs to have written policies concerning community relations.
The bill says the policies must measure and minimize the negative impact an existing program has on its community. The policies must promote peaceful coexistence and a plan for change and program growth. The bill also requires programs to publish legal advertisements to inform the public of their intent to locate in their communities.
The bill states the policies must address community needs for and the impact of the program; community input on the potential impact and maintenance of a clean and orderly facility that does not impede pedestrian or traffic flow.
The policy must also have identification and maintenance of communication with a community leader for the purpose of “fostering good community relations.”
While the bill passed through the committee without discussion about its context, an amendment looking at the nuances between “shall” and “may” was adopted after a brief discussion.
The House Committee on Political Subdivisions passed the bill Wednesday with a favorable recommendation after little discussion.
On Tuesday the House Committee on Health and Human Resources passed HB 2196, which would eliminate opioid treatment programs from requiring a certificate of need.
Overseen by the West Virginia Health Care Administration, a certificate of need is a legal document saying services for new or expanded programs fit an area’s unmet need.
Last year, the House attempted to eliminate the need for such a certificate for most services, but failed. The House later passed a bill eliminating the certificate for birthing centers and opioid treatment programs, but the bill failed to pass through the Senate in the final hours.
The bill went through first reading on the House floor Wednesday and could be passed Friday.
On the Senate side, SB 242 was pushed forward by the Health and Human Resources Committee. The bill would create a licensure procedure and program requirements for residential substance use disorder programs.
The bill would also set an administrative due process procedure, establish reporting requirements and establish civil penalties and injunctive relief for those who are not in compliance with the potential law.
The bill was formed from discussions and complaints from Wood County officials who wanted their residents to have a say in allowing treatment programs to open in their communities.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
