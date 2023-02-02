The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Capitol Dome
Buy Now

The dome at the state Capitol is shown in January 2022.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Legislature has been moving several opioid-crisis related bills through committees this week that lawmakers hope will make progress in fighting the epidemic.

The bills, reviewed by committees Tuesday and Wednesday, range from defining illicit drugs as weapons of mass destruction, to more regulations for recovery and medically assisted treatment, as well as eliminating the requirement for a certificate of need.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.