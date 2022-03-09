CHARLESTON — Marshall University’s forensic lab will have a chance to do national work in missing and unidentified persons cases after a bill was approved by the West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 593, sponsored by Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, would acknowledge by statute the State Police’s designation of Marshall University’s lab as a criminal justice agency, which will give Marshall access to national databases for missing persons, relatives of missing persons and unidentified human remains. The access would be given as part of the work the lab performs for the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, the bill said.
The bill became law after the House of Delegates unanimously passed it without debate Tuesday.
Earlier this year Melissa Runyon, the supervisor of the database lab at the West Virginia Police Forensic Laboratory, told the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee the Forensic DNA Analysis Laboratory of the Marshall University Forensic Science Center has the chance to be doing work for the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), which tests unidentified remains and compares it to relatives of missing persons for entry into the database to help identify those individuals.
Runyon said the necessity for the bill came after the University of North Texas, which had done a lot of DNA work in such cases for the entire country, did not renew a contract so it could focus on state cases.
Jason Chute, director and DNA technical leader for the Marshall University Forensic Science Center, said the designation is an unparalleled step forward in expanding the facility’s scope and gaining access to the appropriate national DNA databases.
“This access will be utilized to assist with NamUs, which is a national resource center for helping to identify the missing, unidentified and unclaimed persons across the United States,” he said. “I would like to give a special thank you to all sponsors, specifically the lead sponsor, Senator Robert Plymale, our local Cabell and Wayne delegation, and the West Virginia State Police for supporting the bill and seeing it through passage.”
The Forensic DNA Analysis Laboratory of the Marshall University Forensic Science Center had previously been designated as a criminal justice agency by the state in 2016. It is an ANAB internationally accredited DNA casework laboratory providing services including criminal casework analysis, training and research.
Other bill sponsors include Sens. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell; Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur; Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson; Jack David Woodrum, R-Summers; and Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha.