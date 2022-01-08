CHARLESTON — This year’s legislative session could shake up the way budgets are set at West Virginia’s higher education institutions.
In preparation for the 2022 legislative session, West Virginia’s delegates are looking at moving from the current way of distributing funds to a performance-based one.
Lawmakers currently appropriate more than $400 million annually to the state’s public colleges and universities, which have to wait until the end of session when the budget is passed to know where the money will go.
The new performance-based funding would give incentives to institutions that graduate students on time and in fields that would benefit the state’s economy directly, participants said during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead on Friday.
The new formula is being created by the Higher Education Policy Commission at the request of the Legislature and has been in the works for two years, but its progress was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marshall University President Brad Smith said he welcomes a funding formula as a budgetary mechanism for the state.
“Like other institutions across the state, we have worked closely with the Higher Education Policy Commission to design a funding formula that is outcomes-based, straightforward and appropriately designed for our various institutions of higher learning.” he said. “The proposed draft model is a constructive step forward in achieving these goals for West Virginia.”
Delegate Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, said the new system would give certainty and reliability to the higher education institutions in their funding sources, as with the K-12 system.
“Every year they come down to Charleston and look at Finance and say, OK, (these are) our needs, this is where we are. And you know they may be productive at that and they may also end up with a cut,” he said. “There’s no real stability in that process the way it is.”
Mirta Martin, president of Fairmont State University, said partners have been working with the HEPC and university representatives on a performance-based funding formula for high education rather than the current standard of fighting for a piece of the budget.
For baccalaureate institutions, five outcomes are being considered: progression of students; the number of students graduating; amount spent on research and development; the number of students entering the workforce in West Virginia; and the ratio of in-state to out-of-state students earning a degree.
Martin said the funding formula would provide institutions with additional recognition for supporting populations that go unrecognized otherwise, such as underprepared, low-income and adult students. Universities would also be rewarded for graduating students in fields that align with the state’s economic and workforce priorities, which will be determined by the Department of Commerce.
The institutions will still be able to request special funding for reasons such as new programs. Last year, the 2021-22 state spending plan cut the base general revenue budget for Marshall by $9.7 million and West Virginia University by $16.6 million from their requested appropriations and cuts. Those cuts were to be made up using projected surplus revenue from the current budget year.