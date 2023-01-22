The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Presiding over a fast track

West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, looks out across the Senate floor during a session Friday.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — Two bills that would expand the powers of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources are headed to the governor’s desk, just over a week after the Senate approved them before making the bill text public.

The Senate on Friday morning advanced Senate Bills 161 and 162 to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk after signing off, without opposition or debate, on minor changes made by the House of Delegates on Thursday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

