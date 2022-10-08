The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Within a week of Marshall University submitting a seven-page grant application to help build its baseball stadium, the institution had a $13.8 million check in hand.

The funding through the West Virginia Water Development Authority became available after Gov. Jim Justice — authority chairman with Ann Urling serving as his designee — signed House Bill 217 into law in May. The legislation appropriated $250 million in federal Cares Act money to a special fund overseen by the authority.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

