HUNTINGTON — West Virginia lawmakers and legislative staff members will visit Huntington next month for the Legislature’s May interim committee meetings at Marshall University.
The West Virginia Legislature will hold interim committee meetings, or interims, Sunday, May 7 and Monday, May 8 in Marshall’s Memorial Student Center, said Ann Ali, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia House of Delegates. Lawmakers are expected to wrap up their visits in the Huntington area on Tuesday, May 9, Ali said.
Last year the West Virginia Legislature also traveled for some of its interim committee meetings, visiting West Virginia University in Morgantown and Cacapon State Park in the Eastern Panhandle city of Berkeley Springs.
Ali said last year was the first time since 2013 that the Legislature had taken interim committee meetings back out on the road.
“We’ve had a lot of staff members here who remember when we used to travel all over the place, and we’ve had lots of new staff members who have never experienced it — same with the lawmakers, of course,” Ali said. “So, I think it was a success, people really enjoyed it, and then said, ‘OK, where to next?’”
Ali attributed the return of the traveling interim committee meetings to the experience that several lawmakers had in 2020, when, after the United States Census, the redistricting committee traveled the state to do public hearings and talk about their districts.
“There were many of our lawmakers who attended those, of course — they were on the redistricting committee,” Ali said. “But through that process, a lot of them said, ‘You know, this is really great. This is really nice to go to these different parts of the state, to talk to people, to see and experience different parts of the state. Why did we ever stop doing this for interims? We ought to bring that back. Let’s try bringing back traveling interims.’ So, that’s really, I feel like, the spark that brought it back last year.”
Ali said the focus of the traveling interim committee meetings are led by location and that community development, education, health care and industry will be areas of focus for the May interim committee meeting at Marshall. The Legislature is still working on finalizing which specific committees will meet during the interims in May, Ali said.
Ali said legislators will not be taking any action during the interim committee meetings in Huntington in May, but rather the interims process is for discussing and studying. She said legislators may talk about bills that did or did not pass and will be able to ask anything they like, whereas they are more limited during the regular session.
“Marshall University has been awesome to work with so far, and we are just excited to go to another part of the state,” Ali said. “I hope that we have lots of members who attend, and I hope that they see a part of the state that maybe they were not previously familiar with and it helps with their perspective as they study issues and work on legislation.”
The West Virginia Legislature will also have traveling interim committee meetings in November of this year in West Virginia’s northern panhandle, Ali said. The 2023-24 Interims schedule, including the traveling interim committee meetings in the northern panhandle city of Wheeling, can be found at www.wvlegislature.gov.
The West Virginia Legislature has visited both Huntington and Wheeling previously for interim committee meetings, Ali said.
