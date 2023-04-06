The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PBN02357-1.jpg

State lawmakers visit Blue Ridge CTC in Martinsburg, West Virginia, during interims in November 2022.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia lawmakers and legislative staff members will visit Huntington next month for the Legislature’s May interim committee meetings at Marshall University.

The West Virginia Legislature will hold interim committee meetings, or interims, Sunday, May 7 and Monday, May 8 in Marshall’s Memorial Student Center, said Ann Ali, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia House of Delegates. Lawmakers are expected to wrap up their visits in the Huntington area on Tuesday, May 9, Ali said.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you