CHARLESTON — Thirty COVID-19 deaths were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday, Christmas Eve.

As of Dec. 24, the state has 77,239 total cases and 1,228 deaths. A death previously reported of an 87-year-old woman from Gilmer County has been deemed non-COVID related and has been removed from the total death count.

Thursday’s deaths included a 90-year-old woman from Putnam County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians, especially during the holiday season,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, in a news release.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 1,857 current active cases as of Thursday. The county’s death toll remains at 87 since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccines received and administered in West Virginia is now being shown at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents, with information on testing sites available at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

The COVID-19 dashboard update for Friday, Dec. 25, will be published at noon instead of 10 a.m. Gov. Jim Justice is also scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Christmas Day.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, the Lawrence County (Ohio) Health Department reported its largest number of positive COVID-19 cases to date: 3,374 total, 84 of which were new.

Both Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear continued to urge residents to reconsider travel plans for the Christmas holiday, suggesting everyone opt instead for staying home and celebrating with only their immediate family in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

