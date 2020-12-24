Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Much colder. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Much colder. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.