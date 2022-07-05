CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Lottery earned $107 million in gross revenue in May, according to figures discussed Wednesday morning during a regular Lottery Commission meeting.
Last month’s earnings pushed the total Lottery revenue for the fiscal year to $1,169,904,000 — clearing the $1 billion mark halfway into May, director John Myers said. The current fiscal year ended Thursday, leaving one last month of revenue collections.
The current year’s gross revenue is 9% higher than last year’s numbers at this time, when the Lottery collected $1,072,488,000 by May 2021 — a more than $97.4 million increase. That number has swelled mostly due to a $72.3 million increase in racetrack video lottery earnings from last year, as the state’s racetracks have started to return to regular operations.
Racetrack revenue was 20% higher in May than it was in May 2021, according to the figures.
Part of this year’s hefty increase can also be attributed to a $12 million increase in limited video sales, a $9 million increase in table game revenue and a $7 million increase in interactive wagering.
Traditional lottery sales for May were $18.8 million.
Due to the increase in profits, the Lottery’s operating income this year is about $523 million, increased from $486 million one year ago. That’s led to $511 million in distributions to the State of West Virginia, increased from $486 million one year ago.
Joe Severino covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.
