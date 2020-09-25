CHARLESTON — Military units from multiple Eastern states will join state and local emergency services personnel and federal disaster response teams at the 30,000-acre Hobet All Hazards Training Center in Boone and Lincoln counties next August to take part in a nine-day disaster training exercise.
Selection of West Virginia as the site for Vigilant Guard 2021 training was announced by Gov. Jim Justice.
Vigilant Guard disaster response training exercises are held annually in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Guard Bureau and the U.S. Northern Command, the military command tasked with guarding against threats to the U.S. homeland. In recent years, Vigilant Guard exercises have been held in Montana, Ohio, North Dakota and Guam.
Training scenarios will involve both land-based and airborne operations in response to a variety of disasters, including biological, radiological and nuclear events. Search-and-rescue missions and advanced medical response activities will be components of the exercise.
While the West Virginia National Guard’s All-Hazards Training Center, located on the former Hobet mining complex, will host most Vigilant Guard 2021 activity, other National Guard training sites across the state are expected to be used, depending on the disaster scenarios chosen.
“Disaster operations are a critical part of the Guard’s National Homeland Defense mission,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard. “Working proactively with our regional partners, learning each other’s capabilities and operational structures, and building trust prior to a large-scale disaster is fundamentally important so we can respond as quickly and effectively as possible.”
Being able to showcase the state’s training facilities and support capabilities to participating units from outside the state for their possible future use, “is a phenomenal opportunity and one we are very much looking forward to,” Hoyer said.
Use of the Hobet All Hazards Training Center and other West Virginia National Guard training sites by military and emergency personnel from other states with bring “all kinds of economic goodness to Southern West Virginia” in coming years, Justice said.