HUNTINGTON — As the Aug. 15 deadline approaches for private Marketplace health insurance, WV Navigator will host two enrollment events to assist West Virginians with enrollment in Medicaid, CHIP and private insurance plans available through the Marketplace.
The events are set for noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Cabell County Public Library, 455 9th St., in Huntington, and Thursday, Aug. 5, at A More Excellent Way Life Center Church, 504 Virginia St. W., in Charleston.
No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. Providers will be onsite to administer COVID-19 vaccines for anyone interested.
Anyone who is not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid or employer-based insurance is eligible to purchase private Marketplace insurance. New rules have expanded subsidies and lowered monthly premiums by an average of $183 per month, according to a news release. West Virginians have until Aug. 15 to enroll.
One of the most significant changes is that anyone who received unemployment benefits during 2021 is eligible for free private insurance if they are still unable to qualify for other insurance options.
