CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials don’t expect air quality impacts and haven’t found chemicals in the customer side of in-state water systems following a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that prompted state-ordered evacuations in Pennsylvania and Ohio and left behind deep environmental health concerns.

No chemical has been found in the customer or treated side of the Chester, Cleveland Cliffs, Hooverson Heights, Weirton or Wheeling water systems, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the state Department of Environmental Protection said in a joint response Monday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

